Travis Kelce & Chiefs Set to Make Impactful Statement for Major Cause Ahead of Colts Game

For over 1,800 NFL players, the most important gear in November isn’t their helmet, but their cleats—and for Travis Kelce, his carry a message crafted by the hands of children. As the league rallies towards the “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, Kelce’s entry was enough to set new trends on social media.

Emmy Award-winning sports anchor and reporter McKenzie Nelson offered a glimpse of Kelce’s new boots, designed for this year’s My Cause My Cleats. Manufactured officially by the global sportswear brand Nike, the shoe’s custom paint turned out to be a major highlight. With an adorable mix of red and yellow, his cleats featured the design of a child reading a book while relaxing against the Nike logo.

Kelce’s participation in My Cause My Cleats means backing up The Eighty‑Seven & Running Foundation (often styled “87 & Running”). Founded in 2015, 87 Running is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to help disadvantaged youth achieve success by providing relevant resources and support to their communities. This includes promoting talent in education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts.

This year’s design turned out to be completely different from Kelce’s custom-made Air Jordan boots from 2024. Supporting the 87-Running for a long time, the TE’s cleats from last year were a special pair of Air Jordan 11s with a gold mesh upper and red patent-leather mudguard. The text embossed on the adorable piece read, “Eighty Seven & Running” and “Ignition Lab” along the laces and outsole.

However, not just Kelce but several other names associated with the Kansas City Chiefs are planning to participate in the social initiative.

Mahomes, Watson, and others join Travis in supporting “My Cause My Cleats”

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting themselves ready for a big week, preparing for the upcoming high-stakes clash against the Indianapolis Colts (Sunday afternoon, November 23, 2025). However, the players are also shying away from supporting Kelce in the social initiative. The list of players extending their support went beyond expectations as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes also marked his presence.

Mahomes is set to promote his own philanthropic endeavour, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The org focuses on youth, health, wellness, and football programs. Besides him, Jaylen Watson is also set to play a part at the event. The cornerback aims to support Best Buddies Missouri (dedicated to people with intellectual disabilities).

The program this year involves over 1,800 players, coaches, and staff across the league, and it highlights social causes like cancer awareness, social justice, mental health, and more. This year’s event is targeted to be more hands-on as the boots will be auctioned for further donation.