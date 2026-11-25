One way or another, a goodbye is coming. At 37, tight end Travis Kelce is sure to go down as one of the most important players in Kansas City Chiefs history. And this past Sunday was special. On November 22, Kelce played his 100th regular-season game on his home turf. While the moment was undeniably special in itself, it is more so for another reason. After the game, Kelce tossed out, “Cheers to 100 more.”

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In conversation with his older brother Jason, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, Travis repeated the “Cheers to 100 more” phrase. Jason immediately asked if the tight end is insinuating he’s coming back for another year. The Chiefs player clarified what he meant and shared what he has in mind for his future in the NFL.

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“Yeah, you’re right. I won’t [be playing a 100 more]. But cheers to 100 more. Who knows how many I’ll get to,” Travis said on the New Heights podcast. “No, I’m not confirming it. I’m not confirming it.”

This season looked like it might be Travis’ last, but the tight end is leaving the door open. The 37-year-old did contemplate retiring before the 2025 season but then came back for another shot at a Super Bowl. However, the team didn’t even make it to the playoffs last season. That led to Travis coming back for another year to finish on a high note.

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Jason’s remark has another implication as well. The Chiefs will soon bid goodbye to Arrowhead and move to Kansas from Missouri in 2031 in their new, shiny $3 billion home. Whether he plays 10 or 100 games more before retiring, Arrowhead Stadium is forever etched in Travis’ heart.

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Travis expressed the importance of this week’s feat. Having spent the entirety of his career, since 2013, in red and yellow, Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most important facets of his life. Not just professionally but on a deeply personal level.

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“To think about the legacy of that stadium, man. It’s pretty crazy to think that they’re moving on from that stadium because of all the history that’s happened over the years and history of the franchise and everything. And it’s been home for me for 14 years, and it’s been one of my favorite places to go and to play and to watch not only football, but musical events,” Travis added.

Travis subtly nodded to his billionaire pop star wife Taylor Swift and a particular stage in their relationship. The TE was in attendance at Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the stadium. He recalled how he failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. The stadium has borne witness to every important moment since. While the venue has welcomed the couple equally, Travis’ history is much longer.

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In his most recent appearance, Kelce scored two touchdowns and became the fourth player in the Chiefs franchise to play 100 games at Arrowhead. In total, the 11-time Pro Bowler caught six receptions for 74 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also moved up on the all-time leaderboards for most touchdowns by a TE. With 110 career touchdowns, including the playoffs, he stands number three in the all-time record.

“I’ve had so much history and so many things that, that means so much to me happen at Arrowhead,” he said, relishing the magnitude of it all. “A 100 games is a, it’s pretty awesome to, to hit that milestone, man.”

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The Chiefs are entering Week 12 with an 8-2 record in yet another strong Super Bowl campaign. Travis may very well have a few years left in him, but much of it depends on how well the team fares this season. And their biggest test is not far away. At present, the team is gearing up for the Thursday Thanksgiving clash against the Buffalo Bills.