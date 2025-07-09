Travis Kelce Confirms He Was Parent’s Second Favorite Child While Revealing Jason Kelce as ‘Most Feared’

Every family has its pecking order, and Travis Kelce just confirmed his. In a moment that was honest and hilarious, Kelce casually admitted he wasn’t the favorite growing up while tipping his hat to big brother Jason Kelce. It wasn’t some grand confession but a straight-up answer. Just Travis being blunt and totally unfiltered.

Travis Kelce opened up during his interview on Bussin’ With The Boys when asked a simple but emotionally loaded question: “Growing up, who was the favorite? Was Jason the favorite?” Without hesitation, Kelce responded, “100%.” What followed was less of a complaint and more of a tribute to Jason’s high school legend status—“He was a f***ing honor student. F***ing did football. Hockey—was like all-league in like three different sports. Never missed a game. Like music genius, was on like the orchestra, the jazz, the f***ing… did every—yeah. Dude. He used to get like 30 tackles a game and at halftime f***ing be in the marching band.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But the accomplishments weren’t the full story. Travis, speaking with a mix of amusement and genuine respect, made it clear that Jason wasn’t just the standout kid, but “he was like the most feared guy in the school.” He wasn’t just impressive; he was untouchable, in a way that left a lasting imprint on everyone who knew him. Their mother, Donna Kelce, once told the media that her sons “played almost every single sport you can think of” as kids, and watching them go from teammates to rivals has been surreal. “It’s just been a pure joy to watch them compete and be allowed to do it for this many years. It’s just amazing,” she said.

That competitive foundation shaped everything that followed. Still, the admiration runs deep. “He is the best,” Travis said plainly, before admitting he followed Jason’s path to the University of Cincinnati. The brothers overlapped there for one season in 2009, when Travis joined the team as a tight end and Jason was already an established offensive lineman. That year, the Bearcats went 12-1 and earned a spot in the Sugar Bowl. And when someone asked if they’d ever fought, Travis didn’t hesitate: “What? My brother used to beat my a**.” Spoken like a younger sibling who never forgot the pecking order.

Jason and Travis Kelce are just two years apart, but growing up, that gap felt much wider. Jason was the enforcer, the example. From following him to Cincinnati to taking his fair share of big-brother beatdowns, Travis made it clear the dynamic was never in question. That competitive edge ran deep from the start. “Everything was a competition,” their mother, Donna Kelce, once said. “It was a competition to see who could get to the table first, who could get to the front seat of the car—this is just typical sibling rivalry. They egged each other on.” And that constant push to keep up shaped more than just their childhood—it built the mindset he carries even now. So when the conversation turned to what drives him today, the answer came without hesitation.

Travis Kelce has one goal left, and he’s not subtle about it

On the same podcast, when Travis was asked a simple question: outside of family,

what would he do anything for ? His answer didn’t take a pause—“Everything just screams win another Super Bowl. I would do anything for it.” That wasn’t a headline grab. It was Kelce being matter-of-fact about what drives him. He wants another ring. And for that, he’s all in, no debate.

Kelce didn’t sugarcoat how last season ended either. There was no long-winded breakdown, just a missed opportunity. After posting career lows with just 97 receptions for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns over 16 games in 2024—his lowest yardage and TD totals since his rookie year—Kelce kept it blunt. “I just want to end this season without that f***ing sour taste in my mouth,” he said, making it clear the Super Bowl loss still hangs in the air for him. It wasn’t about revenge or redemption—it was about unfinished business. That taste he mentioned? It’s not bitterness. It’s memory. And he hasn’t lost it yet.

So when he followed that up with “I’m just going to go Super Bowl,” it sounded more like a decision already made. Just straight-line focus. That’s where Kelce is mentally. There was no talk of legacy, no campaign narrative. He didn’t sell the moment—he defined it. The phrasing might have been clipped, but the message wasn’t. Travis Kelce has already circled February. Anything short of that? Not on his radar.