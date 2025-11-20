Travis Kelce Confirms Interest in $5B Venture After Chiefs TE’s Struggling Investment Announced Shutdown

Travis Kelce doesn’t stay down for long. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end just watched one of his biggest investments take a hit. But instead of looking back, he’s already eyeing his next move. This one comes with significant financial backing.

Here’s the deal. Dairy Queen just featured Kelce’s teammate, center Creed Humphrey, on their reel promoting DQ’s ‘Touchdown Celly Deal’ on their sauced & tossed chicken strips and drink. Humphrey walked in casually in the IG reel and dropped the line, “Little guys like to dance for touchdowns, but big guys like us? We dance for DQ.”

The reel then featured Humphrey and his crew dancing as they enjoyed the strips. And just like that, Kelce was hooked. He dropped a short comment on the reel that immediately drew eyes. “Dancing for DQ?!? I’m in on that!!!” he wrote.

Dairy Queen saw that and fired back immediately, inviting the star TE with a response: “Show us your moves 👀🕺🏻”

Now, this isn’t just some ice cream chain. Dairy Queen is a whopping $5 billion venture that operated under Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. For Kelce, the timing couldn’t be sharper. His business portfolio spans over 30 companies. He co-owns 1587 Prime Steakhouse with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Garage Beer with his brother, Jason Kelce? Revenue jumped from under $20 million to $60-70 million in a year, with volume up 400%. Kelce may not be investing in DQ, but a brand endorsement with them would be another big feather in his cap.

Furthermore, Dairy Queen represents everything his latest venture wasn’t: stable, profitable, built to last. The kind of brand that doesn’t need saving, just amplifying. And Kelce’s got the perfect charisma to do exactly that. His New Heights podcast landed a $100 million Amazon Wondery deal. He’s a name that moves markets.

Whether DQ officially brings him abroad remains unclear. But that Instagram exchange? It’s more than banter. It almost feels like positioning. And it’s a move that could propel him in the exact opposite direction of what his last investment did for him.

Travis Kelce’s loss: when theme parks close the gates

The investment in the Six Flags amusement park company stung harder than Travis Kelce expected.

Last month, Travis teamed with activist hedge fund JANA Partners to grab roughly 9% of Six Flags stock, worth around $200 million. “I am a lifelong Six Flags fan,” Kelce said, sharing childhood videos from Cedar Point in Ohio. “The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”

But then Six Flags America shut down in Maryland. On November 2nd, the park posted its farewell on X: “We will always cherish the memories made together.” Gone after 50 years, just like that.

Six Flags’ CEO Richard Zimmerman has also hinted he will be stepping down from his position. He had hoped an $8 billion merger with Cedar Fair would turn things around, but brutal attendance drops and bad weather crushed their second-quarter results.

Still, JANA Partners has been pushing for tech upgrades and a better customer experience. Kelce’s investment also helped create an 18% surge in the share price. He’s also planning to invest his time and energy in the parks when the offseason rolls around.

“I’m going to try to get to as many as I can in the off-season, and lay my eyes on everything Six Flags has to offer outside of just Ohio.”

Kelce’s other investments also have a proven tendency to be successful. His Alpine Racing (French Formula One racing team) stake jumped 24% in one year. Garage Beer keeps climbing. Kelce brings the cash, visibility, and a lot of cultural cache.

While Six Flags was a swing for nostalgia, the interest in Dairy Queen feels like a swing for longevity. The tight end’s building an empire that’ll outlast his NFL career; one steakhouse, one beer at a time. Whether he dances for DQ or not, Kelce’s already proven the point: setbacks don’t stop empire-building. They just redirect it.