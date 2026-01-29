Travis Kelce Confirms Sporting Decision Away From Chiefs After TE’s Major Career News

February 4 is shaping up to feel like a crossover episode. A packed pro-am will mix PGA Tour talent with musicians, entertainers, and athletes. As a result, fans get a loud preview before the main tournament even starts. And yes, Travis Kelce is in.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has locked in his spot at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am, taking place at TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona. He will be seen stepping away from Arrowhead Stadium and the city of fountains for a different kind of spotlight.

In a release, Chairman Jason Eisenberg confirmed Kelce’s participation.

“Travis Kelce is one of the most accomplished and recognizable athletes of his generation,” tournament chairman Jason Eisenberg said in a press release. “His championship pedigree, competitive mindset, and star power make him a tremendous addition to the Annexus Pro-Am and an exciting presence for our fans during tournament week.”

The Phoenix Open has a reputation that fits its nickname, The People’s Open. Over the years, the crowd has been rowdy, drinks have flowed, and tension has spilled into moments you do not see at most tournaments. Therefore, the atmosphere is closer to a street party than a country club afternoon.

There, Kelce will tee it up alongside big names from different sports. That list includes former Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, soccer icon Carli Lloyd, and Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Current Cardinals standouts Trey McBride, Budda Baker, and Zaven Collins are also set to play.

Kelce will arrive fresh off his 13th season, all spent with the Chiefs. In 2025, he started 17 games and posted 76 catches for 851 yards and five scores. And there is a subplot fans cannot ignore. Kelce watched McBride rewrite record books this season, including streaks for steady production. Now, seeing them side by side in the Valley of the Sun adds juice to the week.

However, this is not the only announcement fans got in recent days.

Travis Kelce makes a major career decision

For Travis Kelce, every move feels louder now, especially with retirement whispers hanging over the city of fountains. Even when the announcement is not related to the Chiefs, it still lands heavily. So what is it all about?

“Travis Kelce won’t be making his 11th Pro Bowl appearance this year,” the Kelce Brothers’ Instagram channel said in a recent post. “He pulled out of the event, and Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been named as his replacement.”

Kelce stepped away from what would have been another Pro Bowl nod after yet another productive run with the Chiefs. Although his season still met the standard fans expect, he is clearly slowing things down off the field. For now, he is using this window to think things through, and that pause keeps the retirement talk alive.

Kelce earned his Pro Bowl Game spot through the league’s full voting process, mixing fan, player, and coach input. Once again, fans led the charge. He pulled the most fan votes in the league for the second straight year. That selection also tied him with Jason Witten for second-most Pro Bowl appearances by a tight end, still chasing Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez.

This decision poured more fuel on the retirement debate. Still, the story is not ending yet. For now, fans can enjoy seeing Kelce step into a different spotlight at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 4, while the next chapter quietly waits.