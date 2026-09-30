Travis Kelce Continues Promoting Under-Fire Business Venture With Patrick Mahomes Amid Ongoing Legal Trial

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are still promoting their business venture, even as it sits at the center of a legal trial. The Chiefs stars kept the brand in front of their followers while proceedings continue.

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The Chiefs tight end reshared a post from 1587 Prime on his Instagram story and added fire emojis as the caption. Patrick Mahomes has also shared it on his Instagram story.

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The post announced that the restaurant was named one of Yelp’s Best New Restaurants of 2026.

“A Prime year, indeed. 1587 Prime has been named one of Yelp’s Best New Restaurants of 2026, a recognition made all the more meaningful by the Kansas City community and its continued support,” the restaurant’s official account wrote on Instagram.

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The tricky part is what’s happening in court. A sneaker company called 1587 Sneakers has sued Kelce and Mahomes, along with their restaurant partners, claiming the steakhouse’s name infringes its trademark.

Mahomes and Kelce opened the restaurant last year with business partner Noble 33, and they built the name from their jersey numbers, 15 and 87.

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The sneaker company says it started selling shoes on April 13, 2023, which it argues gives it first use of the number. It only applied for the “1587” trademark last October, though, and that application is still under review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The steakhouse’s parent company applied for the “1587 Prime” trademark in December 2023, and it falls under the bar and restaurant category, while the sneaker brand’s application sits in clothing.

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“I think it’s a tough case for the sneaker company,” trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben IP said, who doesn’t represent either party. “Trademarks can coexist in different industries. … Given that the marks are essentially identical here, is a restaurant and a shoe company too close? Are consumers likely to be confused in thinking they are affiliated with one another?”

Still, 1587 Sneakers argues the restaurant is confusing customers. It says many people have contacted the company thinking it was tied to 1587 Prime.

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It wants the restaurant to stop using the name, stop selling goods that carry it, and be awarded punitive damages. It had also sought to restrict the restaurant from using the name while the proceedings were going on, but the judge ruled against that request.

Lawyers for the two football stars are fighting back. On July 3, they asked the court to dismiss all claims against Mahomes and Kelce with prejudice, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

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The pair say they have no control over the restaurant and lack ties to New York, where the suit was filed.

On August 4, 1587 Sneakers filed its opposition and accused the players of trying to distance themselves from the restaurant. It called them “the generative force from which the infringing mark derives its entire identity and market appeal.”

“Defendants Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes seek dismissal by recasting themselves as two distant celebrities that are mere promotional ‘pretty faces’ of the alleged infringing enterprise with no New York ties,” the filing reads. “The record shows otherwise.

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“As sufficiently alleged in the operative complaint, both Defendants played an active personal role as the ‘moving forces’ of the at-issue mark as ‘1587’ was approved and constructed from their respective football jersey numbers: 15 and 87.”

So while the lawyers argue over how involved the two stars really are, Kelce is publicly cheering on the restaurant. The case is still ongoing, and his story post shows he isn’t backing away from the brand, whatever the court decides.