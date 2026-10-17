Travis Kelce Could Spark a Three-Way Network Bidding War the Moment He Retires From the NFL

Fox signed Tom Brady to a record-setting broadcasting deal at $375 million before he’d even finished playing, then waited more than a year for him to take the booth. That’s how far networks will go to lock down a legend. Now imagine the same scramble for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who already has a hit podcast, a prime-time hosting resume, and a fan base that extends well beyond football.

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According to NFL insider Mike Florio, once the tight end retires, networks will keep an eye on Kelce.

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“Last year, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen were inquiring with Amazon about whether or not the Prime Video spot would be available this year, and Kirk Herbstreit was still under contract,” Florio said on Pardon My Take podcast. “So, Kelce was looking at this last year. He’s already got the relationship with Amazon with New Heights, but his brother’s already got the relationship in place with ESPN, and he’s going to be the one.

“He’s going to be the one they all want. And as it stands, CBS is going to be looking, ESPN is going to be looking, and Prime Video did that extension with Herbstreit, which basically has a clause that says if we find anyone better, we can tear up your contract. So there could be a three-way bidding war for Travis Kelce, and I think they’re all going to want him. And I think he’s going to be in a booth somewhere next year.”

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Travis Kelce entered the league in 2013 when the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him as their third-round pick. Since then, 14 seasons have passed, and Kelce has become arguably one of the best TE’s to ever play.

So far, Kelce has won three Super Bowls, alongside 11 Pro Bowl honors. Kelce’s current deal is a 3-year extension worth up to $57.7 million ($19.245 million AAV). The outer years of his contract are designed as a flexible framework to manage the salary cap.

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His contract also includes a June 2027 trigger date allowing Kelce and the Chiefs to reassess his future, retirement, or release status.

Now, Travis Kelce does not wish to retire right now, but at the same time, he has acknowledged that he is preparing for life after football.

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Networks usually take a gamble on retiring athletes, as on-field success doesn’t always translate to live television commentary. Kelce, however, has already built a bulletproof entertainment resume

He co-hosts the New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce, which has given him years of reps in front of a microphone.

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However, at the core of the media hype is a legendary football player. Over his 14-year NFL career, Kelce has won three Super Bowls and established himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Now, ESPN already pays Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, a reported $8 million per year for Monday Night Countdown. Reuniting the brothers under one corporate umbrella will allow ESPN to capitalize on the organic, chart-topping chemistry that made their New Heights podcast a global phenomenon.

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With rumors swirling that lead Monday Night Football game analyst Troy Aikman could hit free agency after this season, ESPN can view Travis Kelce as the ultimate A-list replacement to keep their flagship broadcast feeling premium.

As for Amazon, they already distribute the New Heights podcast via Wondery and stream Kelce’s game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Hence, adding him to Thursday Night Football would unify his massive audience under the Amazon Prime ecosystem.

Meanwhile, CBS is searching for a long-term, high-energy anchor for their marquee Sunday broadcasts. Kelce’s electric energy could serve as the ultimate refresh for their flagship game slot.

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However, nothing has been made official yet. Travis Kelce is still with the Chiefs and is competing every week in the ongoing season.