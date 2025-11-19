Travis Kelce Gets Retirement Message as Possible Solution to Chiefs’ Struggles This Season

Ever since Travis Kelce announced his return in February, the buzz has been that 2025 could be his final ride. Kelce, who’s in the final year of his contract with the Chiefs, has still been “that guy,” to whom fans are clinging for every bit of magic. He recently became the Chiefs’ all-time touchdown leader (84). And even Stephen A. Smith, who’s never shy with his takes, is rooting for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to make a playoff run. His latest motivation tactic?

Advise Kelce to call it quits with the Chiefs.

“I can’t imagine Patrick Mahomes missing the playoffs,” Smith said on First Take. “Matter of fact, Travis Kelce needs to motivate them even more by telling them this is it for him. He’s about to retire, get married, and live his life. That’s what he needs to tell them.”

Are Smith’s words all jest or a genuine “solution”? Well, we don’t know that for sure.

But the only thing that he wants along with the Chiefs kingdom is Andy Reid and Mahomes pulling up their socks.

The Chiefs are sitting at the 3rd spot in the AFC West. After 10 games, though both their offense and defense find themselves in the seventh spot in the pack, till now they haven’t been able to create something meaningful.

After a 2-3 season start, Kansas City did show some bright spots by winning three straight games. But things started to fall apart later.

The Chiefs can’t finish their close games, having dropped in all their one-score matchups. Their next game is against the Indianapolis Colts, who sit atop the AFC South with an 8-2 record.

But Mahomes’ Chiefs are back at home and have a real shot this time.

The Chiefs might overrun the mighty Colts

The Chiefs are back at the Arrowhead on Sunday. Out of all five of their triumphs this season, four have been at home. They have dropped just one game at home against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, narrowly by 20-17.

According to the health, Kansas City has a slight edge over Indianapolis.

Looking at the active rosters, the Chiefs appear to be healthier. The Colts are dealing with a stacked injury list.

DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis, Anthony Gould, and Samson Ebukam are all out. The Chiefs also have their own setbacks with Isiah Pacheco sidelined and Kingsley Suamataia listed as questionable, but overall, Kansas City looks better positioned heading into Sunday’s game.

Though Indianapolis has the best overall offensive performance this season, Mahomes is also loaded with offensive weapons like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy.

The Colts’ passing game (251.6 yards for 15 touchdown passes) is ranked almost similarly to the Chiefs’ (248.9 yards for 18 touchdown passes), whereas Kansas City outshines them in touchdowns. While the Colts have continued to rely on their offense, the defense seems to be struggling.

They find themselves just below the halfway point in the NFL, allowing 327.6 yards as compared to the Chiefs’ 296.8 yards. Defensive stars like Chamarri Connor and Chris Jones also give serious firepower.

Now, with such a fiery lineup, if Smith’s remarks for Kelce were more than just talk, the Chiefs have to make sure they give him a Super Bowl-worthy sendoff.