Travis Kelce Gets Unwanted Locker Room Responsibility as Chiefs TE Addresses Gardner Minshew Taking Over

The Kansas City Chiefs are in new territory in their dynasty. They’ve lost their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for the rest of the season with an ACL tear. This is the first time they’re not going to the playoffs since the 2014 season. And for star tight end Travis Kelce, that brings a responsibility that he wasn’t looking forward to at the start of this season.

“It’s kind of unfamiliar territory at this point for a lot of guys in the building,” Kelce said on the latest edition of the New Heights podcast. “I’m the only one that’s been on the team long enough to see us not make the playoffs or to play a game that didn’t have a future. It’s obviously f***** up, but it’s a new feeling. So all I know is to go out there and play my a** off and to show up and give my guys the best chance to win. And I think that’s the mentality, man.”

With Mahomes out of the picture for the last stretch, it will be Kelce now who grounds the locker room and guides the team through the rest of the season. And with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew now in the spotlight, this will be the toughest task for Kelce & Co. after dominating the playoffs for more than a decade.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…