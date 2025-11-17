Travis Kelce Gives Up on Chiefs’ Future After Franchise Announces Major TE News

The Kansas City Chiefs have fallen further into the sinkhole after losing to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 on a last-second field goal. Their veteran TE, Travis Kelce, raised his performance at the perfect time. He finished on top of the receiving game with 9 receptions for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. He also broke their record for most total touchdowns in team history with his 84th TD.

However, he gave up on their future as the team has now slipped to a 5-5 win-loss record after 11 weeks. When reporters tried to get his stance on the record, he just kept them away.

“If you’re going to ask me about the record, I could care less about that right now,” he told reporters while declining to talk any further with the media.

The veteran tight end isn’t impressed as the team slipped to their worst record in 10 years (till 11 weeks) since 2015. While Travis Kelce has seen this situation earlier when Alex Smith was their signal caller, it’s his worst season start until week 11. This clash saw him score the most receptions in a game this season with his first double-digit targets (13) matchup. But the Broncos also showed why they have the best defense in the league.

They sacked QB Patrick Mahomes 3 times, taking his sack count up to 20 this season. It’s Mahomes’ third game in a row with 3 sacks and back-to-back losses. It’s understandable why Travis Kelce has given up on their future and is frustrated with the result. The 36-year-old is probably playing in the last season of his career. Although many analysts anticipated he would hang up his shoes this year, he came back. But now, their playoff road seems tough.

Back in 2015, they lost 5 games in a row from week 2 to week 6. But HC Andy Reid orchestrated a solid comeback and won all the remaining games in a row. But this season looks grim.

The only positive news for the veteran TE was his personal achievement, which now cements his position at the top of the Chiefs’ leaderboards.

Travis Kelce sets Chiefs record

On a 3rd and 6 at the 9:57 mark in the 4th quarter, Patrick Mahomes looked to the veteran TE. Kelce caught the ball in the middle of the field, fought through contact, slipped past safety Talanoa Hufanga, and powered his way into the end zone. Everyone jumped out of their seats with the historic achievement.

“What an effort by Travis Kelce. He sets the Chiefs all-time touchdown record,” announcer Jim Nantz said as the Chiefs’ players celebrated. Earlier, the record was held by running back Priest Holmes. He achieved this in 65 games from 2001 to 2007.

Kelce’s success can be attributed to his phenomenal commitment this year. He did not miss a single practice and showed up to training camp in better shape than last year, something Mahomes pointed out.

“You could see that his body was in good shape,” Mahomes said in May, “and he was moving faster than he even was the year before.”

This preparation has boosted Kelce’s confidence.

“I’m feeling young, and I’m feeling ready to rock,” Kelce said before the Chiefs’ game in Sao Paulo when asked about retirement. His energy has also shown up in his recent plays.

Kelce may be in what many expect to be his final season, but it’s clear he still has plenty of gas left. The only thing left to be seen is whether they can make it to the postseason.