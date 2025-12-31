Travis Kelce Has Strong Words For Chris Oladokun as Chiefs Eye 2 Patrick Mahomes Replacements

The Kansas City Chiefs were doomed the moment Patrick Mahomes fell to the ground, clenching his knee in Week 15. Making things worse, backup Gardner Minshew, too, went down with a knee injury the following week. However, as they say, magic happens when you least expect it.

If you ask Travis Kelce, that magic turned out to be Chris Oladokun.

“He throws a good ball,” said Kelce on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast. “On top of that, man, he’s a gamer. He’s going to go out there, and he’s going to have some fun. I call it the Chris O experience, baby. The Oladokun experience. You don’t know what’s going to happen. He’s got that exciting playmaking ability.”

