Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Issues Statement on Retirement After Addressing Tough Patrick Mahomes News

Jan 7, 2026 | 8:20 AM EST

The final chapter of the 2025 season ended with a grim defeat for the Kansas City Chiefs at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. As they now head to an early offseason for the first time in ages, one of the biggest questions lingering over Arrowhead is the future of star tight end Travis Kelce. And he has finally given a hint towards what his future holds.

“If my body can heal up and rest up, I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-21 week run, then I will do it in a heartbeat,” Kelce said, per Arrowhead Corner on X. “So right now it’s just about finding that answer.”

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

