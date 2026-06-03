Travis Kelce Joins Chiefs in Bidding Goodbye to Super Bowl Champion Who Signed With NFC Team

When the Kansas City Chiefs were chasing a 10-point comeback in Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes and Co. found an unlikely answer in veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. JuJu, who recorded 7 receptions for 53 yards, stepped up his game in the second half. With only two minutes left on the clock, his late-game holding penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry allowed Kansas City to kick the game-winning field goal and earned him a $1M performance bonus on his one-year contract. Now, as he leaves the Chiefs to join the New York Giants, the 29-year-old received a powerful message from his teammate and close friend, Travis Kelce.

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“The realest!!! 🙌🏻,” the Chiefs tight end commented on Instagram as the franchise shared a post bidding adieu to JuJu Smith-Schuster. The caption for the post read, Wishing you the best. Thanks for everything, @juju ❤️.

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Travis Kelce’s comment comes as he and JuJu Smith-Schuster developed a friendship during the veteran wideout’s three-season stint with the Chiefs after signing with the franchise in 2023. The duo, playing together, won two AFC West titles (2022 and 2024) and Super Bowl LVII. Outside their on-field success, the pair also helped each other with off-field issues, as Smith-Schuster shared some valuable advice for Kelce ahead of his much-talked-about wedding with pop star Taylor Swift.

“My advice to TK, man, if you see this, man, all I gotta say is just enjoy the process,” the 29-year-old said in an interview with NBC Local. “Obviously, wifey is gonna want what she wants, just do it. That’s gonna be happy wife, happy life, and that’s all I gotta say.”

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JuJu Smith-Schuster also proved himself as a reliable WR during his time in Kansas City, with 129 receptions for 1,509 yards and six touchdowns across 47 appearances. But after a low-production season, 33 receptions for 345 yards and one touchdown, the Chiefs parted ways with the former Steelers star, who has now joined the New York Giants.

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With the Big Blue, the 29-year-old signed a veteran minimum contract alongside fellow seasoned receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios. This trio is expected to compete for roster spots and bolster a depleted receiving room in New York, headlined by wideout Malik Nabers, who is in rehab after suffering a season-ending ACL injury last October.

While it appears the Giants are nearing a solution to their receiving woes, the Chiefs’ problems over that position have compounded with the franchise letting go of Smith-Schuster and fellow veteran wideout Hollywood Brown while facing massive concerns over Rashee Rice. The second-year receiver has had a turbulent offseason as he faces prison time after voiding the terms of his parole while continuing his rehab after having surgery on an injured knee.

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With these major problems looming over the Chiefs’ receiving room, an NFL expert believes head coach Andy Reid and Co. already have a solution in the form of a 25-year-old wideout, who is predicted to have a breakout season in 2026.

NFL expert predicts breakout season for young Chiefs receiver amid WR woes

As the Chiefs continue to have significant issues regarding their wideout rotation, Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox has speculated Tyquan Thornton as a possible answer, with the 25-year-old expected to have a breakout 2026 season in Kansas City. Thorton entered the league as the New England Patriots’ second-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

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Then, over a four-year stint in Foxborough, he failed to create an impact as he dealt with injuries and hence failed to get significant playing time. This prompted the Patriots to waive him in November, when the Chiefs came calling and signed him to a reserve/future contract. Although he finished the year with 19 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns, Thornton showed off his deep threat ability, which, according to Knox, pushes him to a breakout year in 2026.

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“While Thornton wasn’t particularly reliable in 2025, he showed a tremendous ceiling as a deep threat. He caught just 19 of 37 targets but averaged an impressive 23.1 yards per reception. A 2022 second-round pick of the New England Patriots, Thornton spent part of 2024 on Kansas City’s practice squad. He first got on the field with the Chiefs in 2025 and immediately had a career-best campaign. Don’t be shocked if Year 3 brings another jump.”

With Thornton supposedly bringing some hope to Kansas City, the Chiefs will need to bring more players to rebuild a thin receiving room. After missing the playoffs last season, they cannot afford to enter the new season with major gaps on the roster if they want to return to Super Bowl contention.