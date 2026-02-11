Travis Kelce Makes Heartbreaking Admission on Arrowhead Exit as Chiefs TE Weighs Up Retirement Update

The Kansas City Chiefs are confirmed to be moving away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2031. While the move to Wyandotte County will come with a newly built domed stadium and a state-of-the-art training facility, it will still not be enough to make up for all the memories created at GEHA Field. And for Travis Kelce, the move feels more like a personal loss rather than an upgrade.

“I think it’s going to be unbelievable once it’s finally set in stone, but it is going to be kind of heartbreaking knowing that the Chiefs are going to move away from Arrowhead in the Missouri side of Kansas City,” said Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast, via X. “It’s just a part of the old professional sports.”

Since getting drafted by the Chiefs in 2013, Arrowhead was Kelce’s second home. It was not until Week 4 of the 2014 season that Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown at Arrowhead, a moment he will forever cherish, as the Chiefs defeated Tom Brady‘s Patriots 41-14. Not only that, Kelce went on to become one of the greatest TEs ever while playing at Arrowhead. Travis Kelce’s last appearance at the stadium was against the Broncos in Week 17, which ended in a disappointing 20-13 loss.

Since its renovation in 2010, the stadium can seat 76,416 people, with 128 executive suites. Thanks to its early construction, Arrowhead is the oldest stadium in the AFC and the fourth-largest stadium in the NFL. While it is the home of the Chiefs (for now), it has also hosted other sports and will host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

October 27, 2025: A general view of the stadium between the third and fourth quarters of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The Chiefs moved to Arrowhead Stadium in 1972. Fast forward to 2018, and the team won its first postseason game. The following year, in 2019, Kansas City advanced to its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years and won its first title by defeating the 49ers 31-20. Following the win, the Kansas City Chiefs became unstoppable and won an NFL-best 14 regular-season games in 2020.

Then, in 2022, the Chiefs once again followed a lead to the Super Bowl and won against the Eagles. The following year, in 2023, the team once again faced their rivals from 2019, the San Francisco 49ers. This time, again, Kansas City beat them in a thrilling 25-22 overtime game. In 2024, the team had a chance to become the first three-peat champion in the Super Bowl era, but they lost the Super Bowl game to the Eagles 40-22.

Subsequently, the 2025 season was marred by losses for the team as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Coming off a disappointing season and with his status as an impending free agent, retirement rumors have been following Kelce for a long time. Now, it looks like the TE finally has an answer.

Travis Kelce “has made a decision about his NFL future”

A new report from the Daily Mail seems to have shed some light on Travis Kelce’s retirement speculations.

“He [Kelce] was telling friends that asked that he has made a decision about his NFL future, and everyone believes 100 per cent that he is coming back,” reported the Daily Mail through a source.

While the four-time All-Pro believes he can still go for “18 to 21” games, it remains uncertain what his ultimate decision is. With Eric Bieniemy returning as the OC in Kansas City, things could be different in the future. Kelce has a good relationship with Bieniemy, as he was excited after his hiring announcement.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said.

Regardless of whether he returns or not, it’s highly unlikely that he will still be active when the Chiefs shift to the new stadium.