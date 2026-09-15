Travis Kelce Makes NFL History, Overtaking Cowboys Legend Jason Witten in Rare Feat

When Travis Kelce finished the 2025 season, there were doubts about whether he would be back for another run to add to his NFL legacy. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had already built a Hall of Fame resume, but after another productive season, his future in the league was suddenly uncertain.

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Kelce chose to return for 2026, and it did not take long for the 36-year-old to make history again.

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During Monday night’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, Kelce passed Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten for second place on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list among tight ends, as reported by KCTV5.com. Kelce needed 44 yards coming into the game and reached there on a spectacular 59-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter of Kansas City’s 31-10 victory.

It was exactly the kind of play that reminded everyone why Kelce still has plenty left in the tank.

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Kelce caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes against a Denver blitz, broke through a tackle and raced downfield before finally being brought down inside the Broncos’ 5-yard line. The reception was his second of the night and immediately pushed him past Witten’s 13,046 career receiving yards.

Kelce finished with three catches for 71 yards, bringing his career total to 13,073. He now trails only another former Chiefs tight end, Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who finished his career with 15,127 receiving yards.

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“I had guys blocking for me downfield, man,” Kelce said after the big play. “It’s a beautiful thing when you’ve got the cavalry out in front, man. I’ve just got to find a way to get my ass in the end zone.”

The moment also had a family connection. ESPN’s cameras caught Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, celebrating with Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium after the record-breaking reception.

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For Kelce, though, the milestone was more than just another number. He entered the season after a 2025 campaign that led to speculation about his retirement. Instead, he agreed to return to Kansas City on a one-year, $12 million deal for what is now his 14th NFL season.

Monday’s performance suggested that the Chiefs can still get explosive plays from their veteran tight end.

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The 59-yard reception was Kelce’s longest in five years, and according to reports, he gained 54 yards after the catch on the play. That was his most yards after the catch on a single reception since Week 16 of the 2016 season, coincidentally against the Broncos.

“Three for 71 yards. Pretty good for an old man,” Head coach Andy Reid said after the win.

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While Kelce puts Witten behind him, Gonzalez remains the next big target. He needs 2,054 more receiving yards to catch the former Chiefs star, meaning the all-time record is still a considerable distance away.

Even so, Kelce has separated himself from the rest of the active tight ends. George Kittle has crossed 8,020 career receiving yards, while Zach Ertz sits at 8,592, leaving both well behind Kelce.

The bigger takeaway may be that Kelce still looks capable of changing a game at 36. His 59-yard burst helped Kansas City respond after Denver’s only scoring drive of the second half and gave the Chiefs the momentum they needed to pull away.

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Now, Kelce would like to keep that momentum going when they face the Indianapolis Colts on September 21 at Arrowhead Stadium. A year after his future became a talking point, Kelce has already answered one question. He is still adding to the record books.