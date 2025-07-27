Travis Kelce Makes Ultimate Sacrifice as Andy Reid Announces Major Chiefs TE Injury at Training Camp

The Chiefs‘ star tight end, who showed up to training camp on July 22 with enough shag to headline a shampoo commercial, now looks more like his 2024 self – buzzed, clean-cut, and business-mode engaged. Fans noticed the change on July 27, when Travis Kelce rolled in wearing his red practice jersey and a white towel draped over his head. But underneath? Not a single bang left. The Missouri heat might’ve melted the flow straight off.

Social media quickly picked up the trail. “It does in fact appear Travis Kelce may have cut his hair! Who can blame him in this crazy heat!” one fan posted, capturing the mood across #ChiefsCamp2025. But while Kelce’s hair grabbed the cameras, head coach Andy Reid delivered the real news.

As Pete Sweeney reported on X, “Andy Reid said Jake Briningstool didn’t practise with a hamstring strain. Reid added that Kristian Fulton is recovering from cleanup surgery (knee) in the spring. Omarr Norman-Lott tweaked his ankle but returned to practise.” With Briningstool sidelined, the tight end depth just got thinner – and Kelce, newly trimmed and all, might be gearing up to shoulder even more reps. So, yeah. Hair today, gone tomorrow. But in Chiefs camp, every strand (and snap) counts.

