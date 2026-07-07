Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Fighting Court Battle Amid Chiefs TE’s Marriage to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and fellow Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes have found themselves on the grill for selling steaks days before Kelce’s wedding to pop sensation Taylor Swift. The quarterback and the tight end are friends off-field as well. They started 1587 Prime, an American steakhouse and dinner restaurant in Kansas City, combining their iconic jersey numbers to form the name. But the same combination of numbers has landed them in a New York courtroom. A sneaker company filed a lawsuit in February, alleging the restaurant’s branding infringes on its own. A federal judge has already weighed in once, denying an emergency request to shut the business down, but the case is far from over.

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“Travis Kelce Fighting Court Battle Right Before Taylor Swift Wedding.” TMZ posted on X.

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1587 Sneakers, Inc., the New York-based shoe company, has been operating since April 13, 2023, but applied for a trademark only in October 2025. Kelce and Mahomes applied for the trademark for their steakhouse in December 2023. While the sneaker company’s trademark is still under review, they were still the first to use the name for their brand.

While the case was filed before Kelce’s wedding, Daily Mail reports that his legal team has been “actively fighting” the case leading up to the ceremony. The case is ongoing, but the steakhouse has been allowed to function till a verdict is reached.

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New courtroom documents reveal that Travis and Patrick Mahomes are arguing that 1587 Sneakers filed its lawsuit in the wrong place. According to TMZ’s report from July 6, Kelce and Mahomes are pushing back at the idea that the case doesn’t belong in a New York federal court. Their argument is simple: they play football in Kansas City, and their restaurant is based there too, so what’s the New York connection? Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who was handling the case, has previously stated that the New York courtroom does not have personal jurisdiction over the accused.

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The sneaker company, 1587 Sneakers, isn’t buying it. They point out that both are constantly appearing in national ad campaigns, which they argue is enough to bring the case to New York.

The “1587” trademark for the sneaker brand falls under clothing, while “1587 Prime” is registered as a restaurant. In most cases, two companies can have similar names if they belong to different business sectors. However, the restaurant sells clothing as well, with its 1587 branding. That overlap is what trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who isn’t involved in the case, called the tricky part. As he put it, the real question is whether a restaurant and a shoe brand with such similar names could actually confuse customers.

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The sneaker company’s attorney, Ezra Salami, insists that’s already happening, claiming customers have reached out under the impression the two brands are connected.

The plaintiffs are asking the restaurant to drop the name entirely, stop selling any merchandise using it, and pay damages. On top of the trademark claim, they’ve also thrown in accusations of unfair trade practices and unfair competition, describing themselves as the first sneaker brand built around Asian-American ownership and culture. The company claims that their name comes from the year when Asians first came to America, adding personal pride to their branding.

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Their request for an emergency order to immediately shut down the restaurant’s use of the “1587” name was denied by Judge Buchwald on March 2. She ruled that the shoe brand had waited too long to act, especially given that the restaurant had already been open since September 2025. But this isn’t over. The judge only denied the emergency request, not the lawsuit itself.

While these new legal issues have unfolded quietly in the background, Kelce’s personal life took center stage with his wedding plans.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married. The two said “I do” on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, after dating for nearly three years.

Once Swift’s rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE and the BBC, the screens outside MSG flashed “JUST&T MARRIED!” and that was that. The Empire State Building got in on the fun, lighting up in their honor.

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Turns out there weren’t any traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Austin Swift stood up as his sister’s “man of honor,” while Jason Kelce had his brother’s back as best man. And in a twist nobody saw coming, Adam Sandler officiated the whole thing. The outfits, unsurprisingly, matched the size of the moment. Both Swift and Kelce stepped out in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, courtesy of designer Jonathan Anderson, finished off with Louboutins and Cartier jewelry.

There was reportedly a smaller, more low-key party beforehand, but the main event pulled in roughly 1,000 guests.

Kelce proposed to Swift last summer, and the couple have kept details private until the wedding. No surprise, then, that no official photos or video from the ceremony have surfaced yet.

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Still, you could tell how massive this thing was just from who showed up. Jennifer Lawrence, Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, and Hugh Grant were spotted, along with NFL figures Andy Reid, Cooper Kupp, and Tom Brady.

Retirement rumors, a lawsuit, and now a massive wedding. It’s safe to say Travis Kelce has had quite the offseason.