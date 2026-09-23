Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes & More React After Caitlin Clark’s Special Gift to Andy Reid

Caitlin Clark is an absolute phenom in the WNBA, and the most important asset for the Indiana Fever. But she also has a huge affinity for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are based nearly 200 miles from her home ground, Iowa. Banking on that love, she made a heartwarming gesture to head coach Andy Reid, which the Chiefs kingdom loves.

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The WNBA star sent Andy Reid a pair of her new Nike signature sneakers, done up in Kansas City colors, ahead of their official release, and the head coach was the first to get them.

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“Big Red was the first to receive CC’s new Chiefs-inspired shoes 🔥,” The Chiefs’ official Instagram dropped a video of Andy Reid holding a fresh pair of the Nike Caitlin 1 with this caption.

The shoes aren’t out on sale yet. Clark’s debut signature line doesn’t launch until October 1, though six colorways have already been unveiled ahead of release. She’s also been sharing sneak peeks of ones that haven’t dropped yet on her Instagram story.

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And this one was clearly made with Kansas City in mind.

It’s called the Nike Caitlin 1 “Chiefs,” but the Fever social media team called it “Sea of Red,” and once you see it, there’s no mystery about who it’s for.

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Red and yellow blend across the upper; her signature CC logo and the Swoosh show up in metallic tones, the number 22 sits on the laces in gold, and the whole thing sits on a gold/yellow outsole.

Clark said on the New Heights podcast last year that she plans to have Reid “coach in them” someday.

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For anyone wondering why Clark, who lives and plays in Indianapolis, cares this much about a team from another city, it comes down to her childhood.

She grew up rooting for the Chiefs. Over the past couple of years, that craze for the Chiefs became public too, whether it was sitting next to Taylor Swift at Arrowhead during a playoff game against the Texans last January, or talking football on podcasts.

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She’s also been pretty direct about where her heart lies.

“I’m a huge Chiefs fan, and Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan,” Caitlin told the Swarmcast podcast last year. “Taylor is very sweet and very kind, and it’s a good reminder that people in our position are very normal. We enjoy watching sports and hanging out with our friends. It puts a great perspective on life.”

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She is also an admirer of both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, she said on New Heights.

So when Reid opened his gift on camera, it landed like a genuine moment rather than a marketing stunt.

“Man, I got my new ‘Sea of Red’ Caitlin 1s right here, especially from Caitlin Clark, man,” said Reid. “Oh, God, I appreciate you, girl. All the ladies of the WNBA, you guys are unbelievable, man. Keep cranking. Love watching you. Caitlin, I love the color, man. Look at these things. It’s the same color you wear, and here we are. Chiefs, love it, baby.”

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Clark’s reaction was pure excitement. She replied on Instagram with a simple “SCREAMINGGGG!!!!!!!!!”

Word spread fast through the locker room, where Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and company weren’t about to let the moment pass quietly.

Travis Kelce kept it short and hyped with a simple comment.

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“Fire up!!!!” Kelce wrote.

Mahomes let his emojis speak for him: three flames and nothing else.

“🔥🔥🔥” Mahomes commented.

The Chiefs Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also chimed in, calling them “fire.”

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Gracie Hunt summed it up with one word.

“Epic,” she wrote.

“I fully expect him to wear these on the sidelines 🔥” a fan commented.

“Those are pretty awesome!!” another comment read.

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Andy Reid got a new pair of shoes on Sunday, and judging by the reactions, he wasn’t the only one who liked them.