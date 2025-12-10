Travis Kelce Raises Concern Over Himself For Texans Fumbles Amid Accusations of Choosing Podcast Over Chiefs

For a player who thrives in the spotlight, Travis Kelce is suddenly finding it an uncomfortable place to be after a fourth-quarter fumble contributed to the Kansas City Chiefs’ spiraling 6-7 record, putting their playoff hopes at risk. This moment has also stirred personal doubts for Kelce himself, and he openly addressed them on his podcast.

The star tight end has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after Kansas City’s 20-10 loss to the Texans.

“Looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in. So it’s a shitty f—-g feeling,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast episode 169.

“Especially dropping the f—-g ball late in the game like that. When we were on our last f—-g chance to make something shake. It’s a s—-y feeling.”

The fumble occurred when the Chiefs were trailing 10-17. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes aimed another pass at Kelce after an incomplete pass. The tight end reached for the catch but bobbled the ball, losing it to Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

The turnover replayed on loop, showing the weight of the mistake not only on the scoreboard but on Kelce himself. The image of Kelce lying motionless on the turf was a moment that encapsulated the spiraling Chiefs’ struggles this season.

Imago December 18, 2022: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 leaves the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Texans and the Chiefs on Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. The Chiefs won, 30-24, in overtime. – ZUMAc201 20221218_zap_c201_003 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Kelce’s 2025 campaign bears no resemblance to the high standards he has set over his career. He has hauled in just 60 catches out of 83 targets, with 727 yards and five touchdowns. It’s a noticeable dip for a ten-time Pro Bowler who has regularly produced elite stats.

After the last season, he seriously contemplated retirement, but the pull to perform at a higher standard persisted. Now, in what might be his most challenging season yet, both Kelce and the Chiefs’ offense appear out of sync.

Mahomes, one of the greatest quarterbacks of his era, also faced a tough night against the Texans. He completed just 42.4% of his passes for 160 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Worse yet, that poor outing has the Chiefs on the brink of snapping their 10-year streak of making the playoffs.

That being said, one can’t ignore the growing tension around leadership and accountability within the Chiefs’ locker room. This leads to speculations around Travis Kelce’s ruffled feathers in KC’s media circles.

Is Travis Kelce dodging the media?

Kelce’s reluctance to face the media following losses has drawn sharp criticism. Pete Mundo, the morning host at 710 KCMO, didn’t hold back in calling out Kelce for consistently sidestepping postgame interviews.

“Is ANYONE else in KC media going to call out Travis Kelce for consistently NOT talking with the media after losses this season?” Mundo wrote on X after the Chiefs’ loss in Week 14.

“I respect the hell out of his career, but it’s completely childish and lacking leadership that he has continued to get away with this.”

This avoidance has raised questions, especially because Kelce had a new episode 169 of New Heights dropping on Dec 10. The podcast is co-hosted by the Kelce brothers: Travis and Jason Kelce. But for fans and media, Travis needed to step up on the podium after the loss and take accountability for his missteps.

“Pathetic,” Mundo wrote on X after hearing of the new episode. “So he can answer his brother’s softball questions on the podcast? Weak.”

For Mundo and many others, this reflects a concerning lack of leadership at a time when the Chiefs need transparency.

However, looking ahead, the Chiefs face another tough matchup as they host the 9-4 Chargers. With the Broncos currently leading the AFC West at 11-2, the margin for error is razor-thin.