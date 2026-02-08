Travis Kelce Receives Bad News on Chiefs Return After Latest Retirement Update

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce is set to enter free agency after the Chiefs missed the 2025 postseason.

Internal reports suggest the veteran is leaning toward one final season.

Financial discrepancies threaten to derail the star's desired roster return.

As the page flips to the 2026 NFL season, Travis Kelce ponders whether to return for another year. While the star has not made a final call, the Chiefs face their own tough choice: can they afford to bring him back under their strained finances?

The two-year, $34.25 million contract that Kelce signed with the Chiefs came to an end with this season. He now enters free agency this March, and market projections put his average annual salary around $10.8 million if he decides to play on.

That figure sits well below his previous average of $17.12 million per year, but it would still pile heavy financial stress on the Chiefs. The franchise ranks dead last in projected 2026 salary cap space, sitting roughly $55 million over the cap right now.

Sure, the team can restructure deals or make cuts before March to create room, but it’s no simple fix. They have a lot to rebuild after a disappointing year, especially on offense, where they ranked 21st in points scored. That weak output kept them out of the playoffs, snapping their decade-long postseason streak.

For the Chiefs, landing reliable targets for Patrick Mahomes is crucial after he endured a tough season with a career-low 62.7% pass completion rate. The year served as a harsh wake-up call for the locker room and the team as a whole, hitting stars like Travis Kelce especially hard.

Kelce wrapped up the season with 76 receptions, 851 yards, and five touchdowns. Those numbers fell short of the elite production he’s famous for and far from the high note he hoped to hit before possibly retiring. However, recent buzz suggests he’s still driven to chase that peak.​

Travis Kelce leans toward 2026 Chiefs return, insider report

Sources close to the situation say Travis Kelce is leaning toward returning for one more season. He wants to run it back with #15, and who knows, maybe even link up with Tyreek Hill. For now, though, the tight end looks set to come back.

“I’m told that while retirement has been discussed, many close to Travis Kelce believe he could return for a 14th season,” Diana Russini reported on February 6th. “The future Hall of Famer has yet to make a final decision about his future.”​

No confirmation or denial has come straight from Kelce himself yet. He’s weighing all his options carefully right now. Still, word is he’ll notify the Chiefs by March or early April, giving them time to scout replacements if needed, something he made clear back in November.

“It’s one of those things where I’d like to make that decision before they have draft picks and free agency opens,” Kelce said. “And they can go out there and fill the roster appropriately. All of that will be after the season. I won’t think about it until then.”​

Even if Kelce does return, big questions linger for the Chiefs. First, his production might mirror this year’s solid-but-not-elite output, which may not fully solve their offensive woes. Second, they need a young tight end to groom as his successor, someone who can step up alongside Mahomes once Kelce eventually moves on.

That said, if Travis Kelce chooses to hang up his cleats for good, no one doubts the superstar tight end will have a stack of lucrative entertainment deals waiting, from TV gigs to endorsements that match his larger-than-life persona.