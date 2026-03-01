Travis Kelce Receives $15M Update on Post-NFL Career as Chiefs Announce Retirement Update on TE—Report

October 12, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 arrives before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_175 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

October 12, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 arrives before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_175 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Essentials Inside The Story A $15 million annual valuation opportunity directly rivals Travis Kelce's current NFL contract.

The Chiefs' $43.56 million cap space crunch heavily complicates his potential return.

Front office publicly confirms their contingency plans for either scenario.

With speculation about retirement looming throughout the 2025 season, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has received a massive update about a possible post-retirement opportunity. At 36, Kelce is in the twilight of his career after 13 illustrious years, where he grew into one of the best tight ends in NFL history. But now, with the end near, Kelce is slated to earn a massive figure if and when he decides to hang up his boots as a football player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Travis Kelce appears as if he will try to play another season before potentially trying broadcasting, where he would like to call games but probably could pick up at least $15 million per year as a studio presence,” The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs’ TE1 has previously been vocal about a career in the media. He has already appeared as an actor on the FX series Grotesquerie and in the recent Happy Gilmore sequel. While also sharing on his New Heights podcast about his interest in game commentary.

“I want to broadcast when I’m done playing,” Travis said. “I want to be the talking head that calls the games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the $15 million figure doesn’t come close to Tom Brady’s massive $375 million Fox deal, it appears that this opportunity as a broadcaster will pay Kelce more than his next possible contract in the league. In 2024, Kelce signed a two-year, $17.125 million per year deal with the Chiefs that made him the highest-paid tight end in the league at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now at 36, it’s unlikely that he would be able to secure a similar contract despite recording 76 catches for 851 yards with five touchdowns, which ranked him sixth in receptions and fourth in receiving yards among tight ends during the season. Furthermore, the Chiefs are facing a salary cap crunch, which prompted them to once again restructure QB1 Patrick Mahomes’ extension and clear $43.56 million in cap space for 2026 by converting $54.45 million of his contract into a signing bonus.

Hence, a bigger deal for their TE1, who is nearing his retirement, may not be on the table. With this predicament, Travis Kelce finds himself in an interesting place; he could either announce his retirement and earn big television dollars or come back for one last ride and help the Chiefs bounce back after a 6-11 playoff-less season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With both options very much on the table, the Chiefs’ GM Brett Veach has a “different approach” planned for the Travis Kelce situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs GM reveals plans for Travis Kelce’s future in Kansas

With Travis Kelce’s future remaining uncertain, GM Brett Veach confirmed that the Chiefs’ front office is ready for all possibilities this offseason. Head coach Andy Reid recently stated in a media interaction that Kelce and the team have been in talks. General manager Brett Veach provided the media with an update on the ongoing discussions at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“We’ve taken a different approach with Travis. We’ve kind of prepared for either scenario,” Veach said at the Combine, keeping in mind that Kelce still hasn’t reached a particular decision. “Coach had mentioned on Friday that he’s had great dialogue with Travis on our end, myself, [assistant general manager] Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Travis Kelce decides to retire or return for one more season, his future looks bright both on and off the field. The Chiefs and their star tight end will work together to figure out the best path forward for both sides.