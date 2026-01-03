Travis Kelce Receives Hall of Fame Message From Raiders as Retirement Looms for Chiefs TE

Essentials Inside The Story Devin White crowns Travis Kelce best ever ahead of possible finale

When a Raiders linebacker calls you the greatest tight end right before trying to shut you down, you know you’ve left a mark on the league. As Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce suits up for what could be his final game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Hall of Fame shouts are weighing in. Former Buccaneers player Devin White was recently asked about Kelce potentially playing his last game.

“Overall, he’s the best,” White said in an interview. “I think he’ll go down as the best ever in the game. Maybe a long time somebody can pass him. Play some real talented tight ends, but I feel like he take the cake with just his savviness, being able to get open. The emotion that he played with, the swagger that he plays with, I think that helps him along the way.”

Over the years, the Raiders linebacker has played with some of the best tight ends in football, including Rob Gronkowski. But White’s tribute to Kelce goes beyond stats. He highlights the intangibles around Kelce. The swagger, the competitor’s edge, and the ability to elevate everyone around him. But that doesn’t mean Devin is going easy on Kelce in Week 18.

“It just shows you why he’s a fan favorite. He’s able to accumulate the Super Bowls, the All-Pros and Pro Bowls, to go down as a Hall of Famer,” White continued. “If it’s his last game, I don’t know. But it’ll be good to play against him and be able to compete. Cause one thing about him, he’s a competitor on the field. And it’ll be food to go against him.”

White’s respect for Kelce is deep enough to foresee a future Hall of Fame position. In fact, he isn’t the only Raiders face to talk about their respect for the tight end. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham echoed the sentiment, albeit with another competitive twist.

“If this is his last game, I hope it’s a terrible game. He wouldn’t expect anything else from us, I think,” Graham had said with a laugh. “But it’s been a privilege to go against him.”

While admitting respect, Graham also acknowledged Kelce is someone “who’s gonna have a gold jacket” because of his consistency. The DC knows exactly what Kelce brings to the table. Over 23 career meetings, Kelce has tormented Las Vegas for 131 catches, 1,636 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Four of those scores came in a single October 2022 explosion, a reminder that even when defenses focus on stopping him, Kelce can still be a nightmare.

If this is indeed the last chapter of Travis Kelce’s NFL career, many want to know what will come next. While Kelce ponders his future in the 2026 offseason, there are a lot of roads he can choose for the next step in his glorious career.

What comes next for Travis Kelce?

The retirement questions for Travis Kelce have only intensified as we head to the end of the regular season. Kelce, for one, has already expressed a desire to suit up for the Chiefs once again if he does run it back. In a pre-game interview for Week 17 against the Denver Broncos, Kelce shared his wish and also clarified how he wants to finish this season.

“I got to hope that if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back, so it’s a two-way street on that,” Kelce noted. “But at the same time, at this point in this year, I’m just trying to finish out and give Chiefs Kingdom everything I got and go out there and do it with some of that flair.”

However, if this is the end, Kelce’s high school coach Jeff Rostaky believes Hollywood might be calling. Kelce has already dipped his toes into entertainment, with cameos in horror series “Grotesquerie” and movies like “Happy Gilmore 2.” If Hollywood’s not the answer, then there’s the already established New Heights podcast alongside the multitudes of businesses Kelce has invested in.

There’s also the matter of his personal life. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August 2025. Wedding plans are reportedly in motion, adding another massive chapter to his life beyond football.

Whether Sunday marks his final snap or just another offseason of speculation, one thing’s certain. Travis Kelce has already secured his legacy. The gold jacket awaits, and the Raiders defenders know it. If he does decide to walk away, he’ll do so having earned the respect of every opponent who tried and failed to stop him.