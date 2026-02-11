Travis Kelce Receives Strong Hall of Fame Message From Drew Brees Amid Chiefs TE’s Retirement Talks

Essentials Inside The Story Hall of Fame words ignite Travis Kelce retirement chatter

Brees’ podcast toast refers to the Kelce brothers’ Canton trajectory

Contract timing and offseason silence make Travis’ future interesting

This week, two worlds finally collided as, fresh off his Hall of Fame induction, Drew Brees joined the Kelce brothers. On their podcast, the casual appearance came with a strong HOF message. After Jason Kelce’s introduction, the legendary quarterback raised a toast that gave a glimpse into Travis Kelce’s future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This week, their worlds collided when Drew Brees delivered a powerful HOF message to Travis Kelce. The latest Football Hall of Fame inductee was a guest on the Kelce brothers’ podcast. Following an introduction by Jason, Brees could not help himself from giving them a toast with a special message on their future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL has officially entered the offseason with the conclusion of Super Bowl LX. While the spotlight on football will diverge a little, footballing brothers Jason and Travis Kelce will still be appearing on their New Heights podcast, bringing in new guests. As per the latest announcement, former quarterback and the l

“I’ll be welcoming you guys into this club someday,” said Drew Brees to the Kelce brothers on New Heights via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brees saying he will return the favor may not take too long. Jason retired in 2024 after 13 glorious years at the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team that defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

With Jason Kelce officially calling his career on March 4, 2024, the clock toward Canton has already started ticking. Under Pro Football Hall of Fame rules, a player must be retired for five full seasons before becoming eligible. This places Kelce on track for the Class of 2029.

Travis is also on the same trajectory, but it may take some more time for him to earn that induction. After all, his retirement rumors are still unconfirmed as things stand. For many, he is a future Hall of Famer with three Super Bowl wins and leads the franchise in career receiving yards (13,002).

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 signals first down late in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141377

If Travis Kelce were to walk away right now, the Hall of Fame countdown would begin immediately, and it would not take long for Canton to come calling. Retiring after the 2025 season would make him eligible five full seasons later, putting him on track for the Class of 2031.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the legendary quarterback Drew Brees, the San Diego Chargers drafted him in 2001. 13 Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections, two OPOYs later, the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him as a first-ballot selection. He will be joined by running back Roger Craig, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, linebacker Luke Kuechly, and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Returning to Travis’s candidacy, he definitely enjoyed Brees’s toast, as he burst out laughing. However, it all depends on when he retires, especially since his retirement chatter has been at its peak for the last few months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce’s future is still uncertain

Retirement rumors around the Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end are at an all-time high. Travis Kelce has yet to address the situation. However, according to the latest reports, he remains undecided, with both retirement and a return considered possibilities.

“I’m told that while retirement has been discussed, many close to Travis Kelce believe he could return for a 14th season,” reported Dianna Russini on X. “The future Hall of Famer has yet to make a final decision about his future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During one of the earlier episodes of the New Heights podcast, he mentioned that it is a tough decision. But on the other hand, he feels he still has fuel left in his tank.

“I don’t know, it’s a tough thing to navigate,” said Kelce. “But at the same time, if my body can heal up, rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-, 20-21 week run. I think I would do it in a heartbeat. Right now is just finding that answer. Seeing how the body feels after this game and when it all settles down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11-time Pro Bowler made 76 catches for 851 yards and scored five touchdowns this season. For the first time in his career, Kelce hasn’t had 1,000 yards in any of his past three seasons.

While stats may not speak in his favor, his teammate sure does. DT Chris Jones stated he wants to play with Kelce for one more year, showcasing that he believes the TE can still be productive for the team.

Kelce’s contract will expire on March 11, 2026. There have been no updates from the Chiefs about a new contract, either. It remains to be seen which way Kelce’s future takes him. Will he hang up his cleats or keep them on for another season? If he does hang them up, he may join Drew Brees sooner.