Travis Kelce Rejects ‘Top Dollar’ & Makes Final Decision on Chiefs Future as Retirement Speculation Ends: Report

Essentials Inside The Story Retirement buzz fades for Travis Kelce with an NFL insider's X post

Ian Rapoport reports teams have been informed about Kelce plans

Chiefs appear to possess cap space after major Patrick Mahomes contract restructure

Rumors of tight end Travis Kelce’s retirement have been making headlines, as the TE has remained silent on his future stance while the Kansas City Chiefs gave him time. With speculation of a high-paying analyst job offer in the mix, this chatter only strengthened. However, as per the latest report, it looks like Kelce has chosen loyalty over royalty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Back for more: #Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that’s been delivered to teams who will want him,” reported Ian Rapoport on X. “At 36, Kelce’s play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He’s loyal to KC & will stay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Various reports claimed that the Chiefs’ tight end was headed to become a studio analyst. With his elder brother, Jason Kelce, having already ventured that path, Kelce was likely to follow him. However, coming from an NFL insider and commentator, Rapoport, Kelce’s final decision looks set in stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various NFL experts had reported that Kelce would command a significant payday of around $15 million per year. However, he watered down all those speculations, as is expected to be back in the Chiefs’ colors in 2026. This also sends a clear message to the NFL franchises that were hoping to lure him away.

The 11-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year contract worth $34.25 million in 2024. With him headed towards free agency, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Jesse Newell believe him to cost around $10 million to the Chiefs. Since 2013, he has been playing for the Chiefs. And even when he had a better offer, he chose to stay loyal to the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Chiefs recording a losing season, Kelce added 851 receiving yards from 76 receptions and five touchdowns. Although 36, these numbers ensure that he is still a threat.

Last season, the Denver Broncos double-teamed him, which further highlights this fact. The three-time Super Bowl winner crossed 13,000 receiving yards last season, becoming the third TE to do so. In his prime, he posted 1000+ receiving yards in seven consecutive seasons. It is the highest by a tight end ever. The next best is only for four consecutive seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the three-time Super Bowl winner is expected to lead the “Kingdom” one more time, the franchise would hope to have cap space to offer him a contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kansas City Chiefs have heavily restructured their cap space

The Kansas City Chiefs had limited salary-cap room this season. The reason? Signing players to long-term contracts in recent offseasons. However, the franchise seems to have tackled the issue with a few clever moves.

Once again, they restructured quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ contract. A major portion of his $54 million base salary was converted into a signing bonus, clearing up $43.5 million in cap space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, the Chiefs traded away cornerback Trent McDuffie. The franchise used a fifth-year option on him, making his $13.6 million salary guaranteed. Although McDuffie was a crucial part of their defense, his trade did clear up some more cap space. Moreover, the Chiefs got several draft picks in exchange, including a first-round pick.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 signals first down late in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141377

Having opened up more than $22 million in cap space, the Chiefs should be able to bring back Kelce without breaking the bank. General manager Brett Veach also wishes to see the four-time first-team Pro Bowler return to the gridiron.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve kind of prepared for either scenario (retire or come back),” said Brett Veach on Feb. 24 in Indianapolis. “Coach (Andy Reid) mentioned on Friday. “He’d had great dialogue with Travis on our end. Myself, (assistant general manager) Chris Shea, Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there, and I’m sure we’re going to see him here, along with all the other players’ agents. And we’ll continue that dialogue. Travis is the best. He’s an icon. Hopefully, he comes back, and we’ll just kind of let that process play out.”

While the update on Kelce’s future would bring some relief to the Chiefs Nation, it remains to be seen by when all the legalities can be finalized.