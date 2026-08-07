Travis Kelce Reportedly Ready to Copy Taylor Swift’s Playbook After NFL Retirement

When you talk about life after football for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the biggest thing people turn to is a possibility in broadcasting. But rumors around the husband of singer/songwriter Taylor Swift suggest that he might be getting his vocal cords in order in an attempt to sweep Nashville off its feet.

Travis sang at his wedding; and at the time, it looked like a heartfelt moment he wanted to share with Taylor. But per British columnist Rob Shuter, this could have been Travis’ audition to enter the music industry.

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“Travis has been talking about making a country album for months,” an insider told Shuter. “The wedding performance wasn’t just a fun moment – it was a test run. He was singing in front of the biggest names in music, and he wanted to see how it felt.”

Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

When Travis’ brother, Jason, went on The Ross Tucker Podcast a couple of weeks ago, he noted that “Trav has always been able to carry a tune.” Jason plays the saxophone himself, and credits growing up in Cleveland Heights to the brothers’ musical talent.

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“Very liberal, artsy town,” Jason said. “It’s super interesting and it’s diverse economically. It’s diverse demographically. A lot of former hippies have settled there. But there’s always been a thriving music scene there. It’s a very interesting town… Everybody in fourth grade, you’re getting a musical instrument. When you’re in middle school, you’re either singing or you’re doing music with an instrument.”

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Now, the brothers have already dipped their toes in the music industry. They sang Fairytale of Philadelphia in 2023 as part of A Philly Special Christmas. In another instance, Travis had also sung Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again on stage. So the musical acumen had already been building. But per Shuter, not everybody is on board with the idea of Trav’s potential music career.

“Some of Taylor’s friends in the music industry think he’s underestimating how tough country music really is,” a source told Naught But Nice. “Celebrity might get you through the front door, but it won’t keep you on the charts. You still have to earn the respect of Nashville.”

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Imago TAYLOR SWIFT MELBOURNE, American singer songwriter Taylor Swift performing during the first night of the The Eras Tour in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Friday, February 16, 2024. Taylor Swift s Eras Tour has descended on Melbourne, with the pop megastar expected to perform in front of the biggest crowds of her career so far. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20240216001903395010

But this is a two-way street. While some critique Travis’ musical talent, another source tells Shuter Travis had made a career – and life – out of proving people wrong.

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“People said Taylor and Travis would never make it, never get married, and certainly never pull off a Madison Square Garden wedding,” the source told Shuter. “They’ve proved everyone wrong before. Travis has relentless drive, enormous charisma, and the biggest superstar in music standing beside him. – With Taylor in his corner, Travis believes the sky’s the limit. Now it’s Nashville’s turn to decide if it’s ready for football’s next act.”

Jason Kelce believes Travis “did okay” singing at his wedding. Ross Tucker, on his podcast, noted if he didn’t know Travis, he “would have thought that’s what he does,” and called him a good singer.

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If Travis Kelce does venture into music someday, his football stardom will get him quite the audience. For the rest, all he needs are some pro tips from his wife – a 6x top-selling artist worldwide – and maybe one more duet to seal the deal. But for now, there’s at least one year of catching passes from Patrick Mahomes on the football field to look forward to.