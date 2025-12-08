brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Travis Kelce Retirement Calls Grow After 2 Costly Errors in Chiefs Loss

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 7, 2025 | 11:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Travis Kelce Retirement Calls Grow After 2 Costly Errors in Chiefs Loss

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 7, 2025 | 11:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The Kansas City Chiefs were getting desperate against the Houston Texans as the clock ticked towards the end. They trailed by seven points. QB Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to the veteran tight end Travis Kelce twice with less than five minutes remaining. He dropped it both times.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It angered the fans, who complained and requested him to take retirement. One frustrated fan wrote, “Travis Kelce is so washed.”

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved