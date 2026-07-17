Travis Kelce Returns to NFL Training for the First Time Since Marrying Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is back on the field, breaking a sweat just weeks after tying the knot with Taylor Swift.

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About two weeks of saying “I do” to Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden, Backgrid cameras caught him sweating it out during a training session in Florida on Thursday. And yes, this is the first time anyone’s spotted him working out since the big July wedding, per TMZ.

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Kelce has something to prove this season. Last year wasn’t exactly a highlight reel for the Chiefs, even though the tight end put up solid 851 receiving yards. But Kelce had to do a lot of the heavy lifting in pass catching in a dim passing attack. The team stumbled to a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It’s a rough way to close out a season.

As many expect the 2026 season to be Kelce’s last, these next few months are going to be crucial for him. However, Kelce is undoubtedly going to give his all this season.

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Imago December 25, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 in action during a week 17 National Football League football game between Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Denver won 20-13.Attendance: 73405. /Cal Media Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251225_zma_c04_151 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

“I think he loves the game,” head coach Andy Reid told Rich Eisen about the TE’s return. “He still can play and so those things help. He surely didn’t want to leave on the year that we had. He made that clear right after the season.

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” … I wish I had that energy now. I’m not sure I had the energy when I was his age. So, I mean, … he wants to fight you if you take him out of the game or take him out of practice or anything else.”

Kelce had been active in the mandatory minicamp. He left in between to attend Taylor Swift’s induction into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. However, these recent visuals are proof that tight end is back in the game.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been spotted multiple times since their wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally tied the knot on Friday, July 3rd, at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. The details were confirmed by the pop star’s publicist, with the news being announced on MSG’s screens.

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Soon after the newlyweds were spotted ducking under a bunch of black umbrellas as they stepped off a private jet in Burbank, California, per photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Turns out, they were coming back from a low-key escape at the ultra-luxury Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana.

Makes sense they’d want a breather after their big night at MSG, where more than 1,000 guests showed up, and some walked away with very attractive gifts. To keep the trip private, the couple skipped Swift’s usual (and heavily tracked) private jet and hopped on different planes instead.

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Then, they were back out celebrating, this time at the wedding of Travis’s former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, who married Laura Kruk on July 10.

A few days after that, on July 12, the couple touched down in Palm Beach, per The Palm Beach Post. And this time, they weren’t alone. They brought along their dog.

Married life, it seems, is already off to a busy start for the couple.