Travis Kelce Reveals One Thing Besides Taylor Swift That Convinced Him to Come Back to Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story Kelce recorded a career-low 50.1 receiving yards per game in 2025

The star TE wanted to clear his head before making a decision to return

Kelce credits his fiancée Taylor Swift as a major source of motivation

Travis Kelce had unfinished business. That much was clear from the Chiefs’ 6-11 record and missing the playoffs entirely last season. So, the star tight end is suiting up for another season as he plans to bring the Lombardi trophy home one more time. And while his fiancée, Taylor Swift, has drawn plenty of headlines as a reason behind his return, Kelce made it clear there is another force driving him back.

“Of course, I want to come back. I don’t want to end my career, not making the playoffs and not having one of the best years and definitely having a down year,” Travis Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “It still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it. Obviously, there’s still a little bit of that grit and emotion that | f***ing hated how that s**t ended last year and I want to make it right. I want another chance at a f***ing Super Bowl.”

With that, Travis Kelce steps into his 14th season, fueled as much by career pride as by any outside motivation. At 36 years old, the tight end is determined to make one final run that holds up against the extraordinary standard he has spent over a decade building.

Kelce has never finished a season below 800 receiving yards, as he has scored over 1,000 yards for seven seasons with 11 consecutive Pro Bowl selections since 2015, four All-Pro honors, and three Super Bowl championships with Kansas City. But the past two seasons have been a disappointment for Kelce.

In 2024, Kelce returned, saying he had a bad taste in his mouth and wanted one final ring to ride into the sunset alongside Patrick Mahomes. However, that did not go as planned. Then the 2025 season turned out worse, and for a player of his stature, that hit differently.

No matter how much Kelce trained, dropping weight to be faster and more explosive heading into the year, his numbers still slipped. He finished last season with 76 catches on 108 targets for 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His receiving yards per game dropped to a career-low 50.1. For a player who once averaged over 90 yards per game in his prime, those numbers stung, but they also lit a fire.

The thing is, Kelce saw it happening in real time. He was not blind to the dip, and that awareness became a central reason he knew he had to come back.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 catches a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512140134

“[I knew I was coming back] about midway through the season. I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice to take a step back because you’ve got to let the emotions clear and you’ve got to have a clear head,” Travis Kelce added on the podcast. “I’ve made decisions based off of emotions and they haven’t played out the right way. I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season.”

Beyond the emotional process, Kelce also had to assess his physical health, both coming into last season and walking out of it. But even with all that internal deliberation going on, there was another reason quietly at work in his decision. And that reason wears friendship bracelets while selling out stadiums worldwide.

Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce the push he needed to return

On Tuesday, March 10, when Kelce appeared on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, he credited Taylor Swift with giving him the final push to lace up for another year.

“Without a doubt, we share the same love for what we do, and we’ve had this, fortunately, we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our respective professions,” Kelce said on the show. “It’s just amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and things like that. And on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does.”

That love and joy are not a small thing when you consider the scale of what Swift has built. More than half of America counts itself among her fans. A 2023 survey put that figure at 53%. As of September 2025, she ranks as the fifth most-followed celebrity globally at 560.6 million followers (including Instagram, TikTok, and X, among others).

Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

Everything Swift pours into her craft to deliver for that fanbase, the relentless creativity, the willingness to keep evolving, is exactly what fired Kelce up when he was sitting at his own crossroads.

“And yeah, of course, that’s motivating,” Kelce said. “That’s motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée. And knowing that I’m going through something where I’m trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me, something like that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what? I’m not done either. I still got some ideas in the back of my mind and still got some juice left to play this game.'”

That is the complete picture of Travis Kelce’s comeback. It is competitive fury, self-reflection, physical honesty, and yes, an inspiration from the woman he is about to marry. Whatever weight each reason carries, the outcome is the same. 87 is back.