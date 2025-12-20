Travis Kelce Reveals Real Reason Behind Decision to Snub the Media Amid Retirement Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce's rare silence after the Chargers loss set off speculation across the league

But his decision centered around a much more personal moment involving Patrick Mahomes

As questions about his future continue to swirl, Kelce addressed the noise without giving answers

When Travis Kelce, one of the NFL’s most media-friendly stars, abruptly shut down reporters on Sunday, the silence was deafening, fueling speculation from his performance to his future. The NFL world was quick to write its own narrative. But now, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end is breaking that silence, and the reason isn’t what anyone expected.

It was because of Patrick Mahomes‘ injury.

“That’s my brother, I know everything he’s going through and all that. I just (want to) keep it personal. I talked to him afterward. It was before the MRI. That’s why I kinda chose not to speak with the media right after that game,” Kelce confirmed.

After the loss, Kelce was approached by reporters in the locker room, and he shut it down. That’s not how he usually operates.

“Sorry guys, it’s not the time,” Kelce told reporters Sunday, according to ESPN. “I’ll catch you guys during the week.”

The Chiefs’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers made headlines for a lot of reasons, and one of them was Kelce choosing not to talk. With the playoff elimination and questions about his own play, it was easy for people to connect dots that weren’t really there. Kelce made it clear that none of that factored into his decision.

Kelce and Mahomes have been one of the league’s defining duos for years. When Mahomes went down, Kelce didn’t need imaging to sense how serious it was. Even before the MRI, he could tell it wasn’t minor, that it was likely an ACL. In that moment, checking on his quarterback mattered more than answering questions.

He also made it clear he wasn’t going to speculate publicly on his teammate’s injury, a matter he felt was best kept private between them. Kelce wasn’t dismissive or disrespectful. He didn’t disappear. He just asked for time. Now he’s spoken, and the reason is clear. Besides all these, he also addressed the retirement talks.

Travis Kelce downplays retirement rumors

The conversation has been circling Travis Kelce for weeks now, with Chiefs fans and NFL fans alike wondering if this is the season that leads to a retirement announcement. And the speculation isn’t baseless, as by his standards, this has been one of the rougher years of his career, as the talks amplified after the loss to Houston two weeks ago.

The Kansas City Chiefs were down seven with under five minutes left when Mahomes hit Kelce twice. He couldn’t do anything with either. The second one flipped the game. Kelce bobbled a seam route, the ball popped into the air, and Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair came down with it. Houston took over at the Chiefs’ 26-yard line with 3:40 left, up 17-10, and finished it off with a field goal.

And it hasn’t been isolated. The drops have shown up more than once this season. Against Washington, a routine third-and-four slipped through Kelce’s hands and ended up with linebacker Bobby Wagner. Back in Week 2 against Philadelphia, a would-be touchdown bounced off Kelce and turned into an interception for Andrew Mukuba.

When the reporters brought the topic up, Kelce shifted the focus to the remaining schedule.

“Ah, man. That’s crazy. I think I’d rather just keep the focus of the media and everything on this team right now and all the conversations I have with the team and everything moving forward will be with them. I think it’s a unique time in my life, and unfortunately, I got three games left, and I know when the season ends this year,” Kelce said.

Whatever decision is coming, it doesn’t sound like it’s been made yet. That part will wait until the season is over.