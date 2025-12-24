Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Favorite Gift Amid Chiefs TE’s Likely Final Christmas Game at Arrowhead Stadium

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce discussed a Christmas gift on the New Heights podcast.

Taylor Swift’s sourdough hobby resurfaced during the Chiefs’ late-season spotlight.

Kelce reached a rare career milestone despite Kansas City’s offensive struggles.

As retirement whispers grow louder around Travis Kelce, this Christmas carries a heavier meaning than usual. With Kansas City’s season winding down, the focus has shifted from standings to legacy, personal moments, and what could be a final chapter played in front of the Arrowhead crowd.

That reflective tone carried into Kelce’s latest New Heights appearance, where he was joined by his brother Jason. During the conversation, Kelce shared that one of Taylor Swift’s favorite gifts this Christmas stood out as particularly meaningful, surfacing just as speculation intensified around Thursday’s home matchup against Denver.

“I will say one of Tay’s favourite gifts was a bread slicer because she has been throwing together so much f****** sourdough. Gosh, Gosh, they’re the best gut healthers, I love you, Tay,” Kelce said.

Furthermore, the pop star opened up about her love for making sourdough bread when she appeared on the August 13 episode of Travis Kelce’s podcast:

“There’s a blueberry lemon, a cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin, and this one I’ve been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow — Funfetti sourdough,” she said on the podcast.

The fans have loved seeing Kelce and Swift together at the Arrowhead Stadium. Their next game could be the last time that the tight end plays at home. The 36-year-old, who started his NFL journey in 2014, has only played for the Chiefs. With plenty of rumors flying around about his retirement, the tight end spoke about the final two games of the season, regardless of any incentives:

“It’s just integrity, man. It’s integrity,” Kelce said. “I signed up to be a Kansas City Chief, and I love doing what I do, and I know I’ve been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid. And I think getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need to play this game. I think the integrity of being a man about your work and giving everybody your devoted attention and your sense of urgency to be at your best for them.”

November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

With Patrick Mahomes out due to a torn ACL and LCL injury, Kelce played with a second- and third-string quarterback in their 26-9 loss against the Tennessee Titans. He recorded just six yards and one reception. However, those stats gave him 12 straight seasons of 800 or more yards. This feat has only been achieved by NFL legend Jerry Rice.

Among the rumors, head coach Andy Reid also had his say on Travis Kelce’s possible retirement.

Andy Reid on Travis Kelce’s potential last game

In 13 seasons in the NFL, Kelce has played only under Andy Reid. The 36-year-old has helped the team win three Super Bowl titles and has broken numerous records. The franchise also nominated Kelce for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. This reflects that the team and Reid hold Kelce in high regard.

The head coach also spoke about Kelce in a press conference on Wednesday:

“I don’t know if it (will be his last game) or not,” Andy Reid said. “His numbers and personality and the person, I think, speak for themselves. Phenomenal person, great for the community, has been great for the community. He’s everything you know you want from a player representing an organization.”

Expect huge roars when Kelce steps on the field as the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos for their final home game of the season on December 26. They will be on the road for the final game of the season to play against the Las Vegas Raiders.