Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Influence on His Decision to Not Retire and Return to Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story After months of uncertainty, Travis Kelce has finally revealed his decision

His fiancée, Taylor Swift, pushed him to rethink whether he was truly ready to walk away from the game

Kelce believes there might be one more meaningful run left in him

Travis Kelce is not ready to walk away from football just yet. The star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has confirmed he will return for another NFL season. After months of rumors, Kelce finally cleared the air and revealed that a big reason behind his decision was his fiancée, Taylor Swift. Kelce shared the news during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on March 10.

“Making another run at it, baby. Making another run at it,” Kelce said exuberantly on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s amazing to see her [Swift] keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies,” Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show. “And still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does. Yeah, of course that’s motivating.”

“That’s motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée and knowing that I’m going through something where I’m trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me. Something like that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what? I’m not done, either. I still got some ideas in the back of my mind. I’ve still got some juice left to play this game.’”

Swift’s dedication to her music inspired Kelce. Seeing her passion for her work reminded him of how much he still loves football. That motivation helped him realize he was not ready to step away from the game yet.

The 36-year-old also shared that his passion for football remains strong. Even after many years in the league, the veteran tight end said he still enjoys the hard work and daily routine that come with playing in the NFL.

However, the 2025 season did not bring the same big numbers Kelce has delivered for most of his career. The veteran tight end finished the year with 76 receptions on 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns, which were among his lowest totals in the last decade. Even so, he remained a key part of the Chiefs’ offense and earned his 11th straight Pro Bowl selection.

Kansas City’s season also ended disappointingly. The team failed to reach the playoffs, marking the first time the franchise missed the postseason since 2014. During the closing weeks of the season, Kelce admitted he was unsure about what the future held and said he would give everything he had in the final games of the year.

Things became even tougher for the Chiefs late in the season when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With their star quarterback out and the season slipping away, Kelce and the team still pushed through the final stretch before the veteran tight end eventually took time to decide on his future.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend entertainer Taylor Swift stand on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, January 26, 2025. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KCP202501267591 JONxROBICHAUD

Watching Taylor Swift remain passionate about her work reminded him that he still loved football. That motivation helped him realize he still had more to give to the game. Now that the decision is made, Kelce is focused on another season with Kansas City. And for the veteran tight end, the chance to run it back with familiar faces in the Chiefs locker room played a big role in that choice.

Travis Kelce is back for one more season

For Travis Kelce, another big reason to return is the group around him in Kansas City. The veteran tight end said he is excited to keep playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Kelce also spoke about the environment inside the team and why it made the decision easier for him.

“I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach Reid,” Kelce said. “There’s a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I absolutely love.”

While speaking with host Pat McAfee, Kelce said the Chiefs organization always knew where he stood as he considered his future. According to the veteran tight end, the process did not last long once he stepped back and thought about it.

Kelce also mentioned the return of coach Eric Bieniemy as another reason he is excited for the upcoming season. Bieniemy was hired in January to be the team’s offensive coordinator, the same role he held from 2018 to 2022, and the same period when the tight end performed his best. Therefore, having familiar coaches and teammates around him made the decision much easier.

At the same time, reports about his contract also surfaced. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce agreed to a one-year deal with Kansas City worth at least $12 million, with a max of $15 million.

Kelce has already built a legendary career with the Chiefs and helped the franchise win multiple Super Bowls. With Mahomes still leading the offense and the team remaining competitive, the veteran believes another championship push is possible.

For now, Kelce looks ready for the next chapter. With another NFL season ahead and his wedding with Taylor Swift also coming up, the Chiefs star appears energized about both football and life off the field.