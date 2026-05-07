Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Role in Major Transformation After 2-Word Message on Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s response when asked about his growing relationship with Taylor Swift has always been the same: he’s different around her, and he doesn’t mind saying it. Back in a December 2024 episode of Kelce’s podcast, he told Dwayne Johnson that his diet had shifted since Swift entered his life. “It has gone up a level since Taylor has come into the picture because she loves to bake sourdough, sourdough pie, sourdough cookies,” Travis had said, and even now, the answer hasn’t changed much.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast’s opening clip, Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, pointed out that the TE has become “more adventurous with food” since his relationship with Swift. Kelce laughed and agreed.

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“Yeah, I’m more of a man when I’m around her,” Travis said. “[I] eat foods I haven’t tried before!” As for Kelce’s latest admission, he has been saying some version of this since November 2023.

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“I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fu***** mind-blowing,” Travis told the WSJ Magazine back then. “Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce also made another comment on his and Taylor Swift’s wedding during a conversation with golfer Rory McIlroy on the same podcast. McIlroy drew a comparison between a Masters Champions Dinner and a wedding, noting they carry similar vibes.

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Kelce’s response was quite short and direct: “Can’t wait,” he said.

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Swift has framed it similarly, though her version carries more context. “Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back – those were two things that just might never have happened,” Swift said. “They could have just never happened. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, it’s just a matter of time.’ Both those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening.”

For years, her master recordings were owned by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings after her former label Big Machine sold them in 2019 without her knowledge. She spent the next four years re-recording her first six albums – the “Taylor’s Version” releases – to reclaim ownership of her work and encourage fans to stream those instead.

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Travis Kelce can’t wait. Taylor Swift didn’t think it was guaranteed. But now the wedding is just weeks out, and keeping it private hasn’t worked.

Are the Swift-Kelce wedding plans out?

Earlier this year, Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce had secured a June 13 date at the Ocean House hotel in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, near Swift’s $18 million mansion there. That was the working assumption for months. Then in April, save-the-dates went out listing New York City as the location. The venue had changed, and the details were already in public circulation before the couple said a word.

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Entertainment insider Rob Shuter told Fox 5 New York that the ceremony will take place at Swift’s SoHo apartment – and an 8,300-square-foot compound built from four combined units.

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“It’s not one of those big fancy hotels, not the Botanical Gardens. It’s not Macy’s,” Shuter said. “It is at her own apartment. So, I’m told, a street downtown in SoHo will probably be cordoned off, and the wedding will take place there.”

Taylor Swift has reportedly trimmed the guest list to 150. Talk show host Graham Norton, a confirmed guest, said on his Wanging On podcast in January, “I can say nothing. I’ve signed so many NDAs.” Beyoncé and Jay-Z pulled off a 40-person wedding in Manhattan in 2008, and Swift’s wedding follows that same logic. The difference, though, is that there are 110 more guests, and the location has already been reported by media outlets. But Swift isn’t leaving it to chance.

A source recently told OK! Magazine that she’s considering running a decoy – a large, visible public event to absorb media attention while a smaller private ceremony takes place separately.

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“The idea is that by putting on a big, headline-grabbing day, it draws attention away from the real, more meaningful moment,” the source noted. “She believes that will reduce the risk of stalkers or troublemakers attempting to track her movements on a second big day.”

Taylor Swift spent a decade controlling her narrative. A decoy strategy, 150 possible NDAs, and a cordoned SoHo street are the tools she has left. Travis Kelce, for his part, doesn’t seem to need any of them – he’s been telling anyone who asks exactly how he feels since day one.