Travis Kelce Says He’ll Have a “Blast” Working For $30B Broadcaster Post-NFL Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce finally signed an extension this offseason.

Much like his brother Jason Kelce, will the younger Kelce also move into an analyst role?

While fans are relieved over the TE’s return, the Chiefs are leaving no stone unturned to bring in more TEs.

Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have put retirement rumors to rest after agreeing to an extension this offseason, but that hasn’t stopped the 36-year-old from exploring opportunities outside football. In a season when the Chiefs missed the playoffs after a 6–11 record, Kelce’s future remained one of the biggest talking points. When the three-time Super Bowl champion signed another extension, fans breathed a sigh of relief. However, despite the new deal, Kelce appears to be planning his second act in a television studio.

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“I don’t know, man. ESPN is a very polished organization. I don’t know if I would…,” joked Travis during an episode of his New Heights Podcast, playfully alluding that he wouldn’t be cut out for the buttoned-up job. “I’m just kidding, I’d have a f***king blast, dude!”

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Travis Kelce spoke about potentially working for ESPN, which has reached a $30 billion valuation after the NFL purchased a 10 percent equity stake. His comments came during an episode of the New Heights podcast, where Troy Aikman praised Jason Kelce for his work at ESPN following his March 2024 retirement from the NFL.

The seven-time Pro Bowler played 13 seasons, won Super Bowl LII in February 2018, and then transitioned into a broadcast role, and has since grown into one of the most popular faces on ESPN. Hence, reflecting on his media career so far, Aikman entertained the possibility of whether the younger Kelce could follow that path.

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“Now if we get his brother… over to the worldwide leader, we got something!” Aikman said.

Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Travis Kelce points after teeing off on the second hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 13, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 13 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602130032

While Travis Kelce is currently on a one-year contract worth $12 million, a move into sports broadcasting may still be some time away. However, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the veteran star could earn at least $15 million per year as a studio analyst. Hence, fans may not have to wait long to see the Kansas City TE1 on their TV screens as a studio analyst or a commentator like Troy Aikman.

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“I want to broadcast when I’m done playing,” the tight end said on his New Heights podcast. “I want to be the talking head that calls the games.”

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With conversations about Travis Kelce’s next career move away from football once again making headlines, the Kansas City Chiefs have dropped a major hint about head coach Andy Reid’s plans for a successor at tight end ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chiefs reveal Reid’s potential move to draft Travis Kelce’s successor

As Travis Kelce nears the twilight of his career, the Kansas City Chiefs have dropped the biggest hint regarding a replacement for the three-time Super Bowl champion. The Chiefs hold the ninth overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft after finishing third in the AFC West. While questions have been raised about who will be picked by the Chiefs in Pittsburgh, their social media team shared a video that could hint at the team’s plans for their top-ten pick.

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“This prospect led all FBS tight ends with eight touchdown grabs last season 👀,” the Chiefs’ official account on X posted while sharing a clip of Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

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Kenyon Sadiq secured second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors while winning the Big Ten Conference TE of the Year award. He also finished as a finalist for the John Mackey Award while leading the FBS TEs with 8 receiving TDs. The 21-year-old then ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the fastest recorded by a tight end since 2003, and recorded a vertical leap of 43.5 inches and a broad jump of 11 feet 1.

Travis Kelce’s future beyond football looks bright, whether in broadcasting or elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are already thinking ahead, with Kenyon Sadiq emerging as a potential successor. One era may be ending, but a new one could be just around the corner for Kansas City.