Travis Kelce Sends Blunt Warning to Patrick Mahomes About Colts Superstar Returning for Chiefs’ Sunday Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs are seriously looking forward to the upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts. Having faced a disappointing defeat against the Denver Broncos, their tight end, Travis Kelce, is worried about one major factor. According to the 36-year-old, their path to the sixth victory this season wouldn’t be easy at all, as the high-performing cornerback Charvarius Ward is now back with the Colts and with even better energy.

“They (the Indianapolis Colts) are very stout,” Kelce said in a recent press conference, “And they’re getting one of our ex-Super Bowl winners, Charvarius, back this week. So it’s only going to make our job a little bit harder, and we just gotta focus, man.”

Although Patrick Mahomes wasn’t mentioned by name, Travis Kelce’s message was unmistakable. The veteran tight end was pointing directly at how Ward’s return tightens the challenge for the Chiefs’ passing attack, a unit Mahomes leads. In essence, Kelce was signaling to his quarterback that the margin for error shrinks the moment Ward steps back on the field.

Ward joined the Indianapolis Colts in March on a multi-year deal and has already made a tangible on-field impact this season before the injury (starting games, recording tackles, and defending several passes). The Colts signed him as a veteran cover corner to boost the secondary. The team and local reports list the contract as a three-year deal (reported up to $60 million with about $35 million guaranteed).

Ward is also a Super Bowl winner. He started for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV (February 2, 2020), when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

He made his comeback with the Colts after the team opened his 21-day return window following a concussion. He was at Wednesday’s practice in a blue (non-contact) jersey and is working through the NFL concussion protocol. However, according to the official process, the cornerback must finish the five-step process before he can play.

Charvarius Ward unveils how the recent injury was “traumatic” for him

Charvarius Ward said the recent injury was “traumatic” and left him scared for his career. He described feeling dizzy and even throwing up for weeks after the concussion. Ward also said the hard recovery was made worse by the deep grief he still feels over his late daughter, Amani Joy.

“I was kind of doubting if I was gonna play football again b/c it was that scary. B/c I was thinking about my life,” Ward said in a press conference. “Once I stopped getting dizzy … that’s when I felt like I could play again. So, hell yeah, I’m ready.”

The Colts placed Ward on injured reserve after the hit, following which he missed several weeks while going through the NFL concussion protocol. He worried the symptoms could end his season or career, but the team worked with him through each step of recovery. While he’s now prepared to face the Chiefs in their upcoming clash, it still remains to be seen if the 29-year-old manages to keep up with his levels.