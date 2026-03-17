Travis Kelce Sends Strong Message to Chiefs’ Young Talent Following Exits From Steve Spagnuolo’s Defense

Essentials Inside The Story The 2025 Chiefs ranked 6th in points allowed

The defense lost cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams

Kansas City's defense struggled with an inconsistent pass rush and a lack of turnovers

The Kansas City Chiefs are navigating a massive roster overhaul this offseason, as they have made some additions to their defense by signing Khyiris Tonga, Alohi Gilman, and Kader Kohou. With the aggressive moves the team is pulling, one thing is clear: bringing the Lombardi trophy back home. And for that dream to turn into reality, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is here to remind the young men what they signed up for.

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“You ain’t lying,” Travis said on the New Heights Podcast, agreeing with Jason, who believes young defensive players need to elevate their games. “And in Spags [Steve Spagnuolo], we trust, baby. He’s unbelievable. I know Dave Merritt, our DBs [defensive backs] coach, [is] unbelievable at getting the guys going over there and understanding the system.”

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“He’s been with Spag since he was in New York. So they’re quite the duo, and we still got some guys in that room that can play some ball now. I know they’re going to have to step up and become more of an every-down corner, but I’m excited to see it happen, man. One being Nohl Williams.”

One name that the Chiefs TE highlighted during his conversation was Nohl Williams.

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Drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft, the 200-pound cornerback wasn’t given any playing opportunities through the first eight weeks of the season. The CB played his first game during week 9 against the Buffalo Bills and racked up seven combined tackles while he gave up 75 yards on two completions.

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Fast forward to the final stretch of the season, where Williams played 88 percent of defensive snaps following injuries to McDuffie and Watson. During this crucial period, the CB had a 92.4 passer rating when targeted and only gave up one touchdown. Pro Football Focus even grades him at a solid 75.6.

The numbers make a strong case for Noel Williams to start in the 2026 season, following the exits of Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and Justin Reid.

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Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 09: Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid look on during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX – Eagles vs Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250209138

As part of the Chiefs’ defensive overhaul, they made the following moves-

Traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams in exchange for four draft picks

Free agent Bryan Cook (safety) signed with the Bengals in free agency

Free agent Justin Reid (safety) signed with the New Orleans Saints

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The TE’s response came when Jason pointed out the Chiefs’ powerful defense over the past three seasons. While he credited the success to defensive coordinator Spagnuolo’s leadership, he acknowledged that things are changing fast.

Other names that left in this free agency include cornerback Jaylen Watson (signed with the Rams), linebacker Leo Chenal (signed with the Commanders), defensive end Charles Omenihu (signed with the Commanders), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (signed with the Colts), and cornerback Joshua Williams(signed with the Titans).

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In the 2025 campaign, Chris Jones led the franchise’s defense, which ranked sixth in points (19.3) allowed and tenth in yards allowed (301.5 yards per game). However, the defense did struggle with an inconsistent pass rush and a lack of turnovers (fourteen takeaways).

If Spagnuolo’s young group fills those gaps, the team could focus more on offense, which couldn’t perform at its usual standard. Now, here’s a look at three major signings on defense that could keep the team’s game intact.

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Travis Kelce’s team makes key defensive signings in free agency

The Chiefs were dealt a major blow during the first wave of free agency after many of their key players found new homes. The void forced the franchise to rework its strategy on that side of the ball. Running back Kenneth Walker III’s signing made massive headlines as he was the hot commodity in the free market. However, their defensive additions flew under the radar.

Kansas City has quietly addressed its roster needs with talents that may go unnoticed, but the impact was there. The players in focus are Khyiris Tonga, Alohi Gilman, and Kader Kohou. Even if these deals don’t create buzz, their recent performances suggest these could be smart and valuable moves. For instance, Tonga is a perfect match for Steve Spagnuolo’s system. At 6-foot-2 and 335 pounds, he brings the size and strength needed to clog running lanes as a nose tackle.

Kansas City has always depended on affordable options who could stop runs alongside Chris Jones. Tonga’s contribution of 24 tackles and two passes defended in the 2025 season suggests he could fit into that role. At safety, the departure of Bryan Cook could weigh heavily, but the Chiefs have reduced the impact. Bringing in Gilman as a steady replacement, the team is choosing him over the existing younger options on the roster.

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They are relying on Gilman’s valuable starting experience and consistency. Last year, he played all seventeen games, splitting his time between the Ravens and the Chargers. He logged a career-high 90 tackles, nine pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. Moreover, his recent performance grades in both coverage and run defense outshine several of Kansas City’s current safeties.

Meanwhile, Kohou might be the most overlooked signing of the bunch. The former Miami Dolphins cornerback had established himself as a dependable nickel option. He was heading for an impressive season before an ACL injury sidelined him. Now medically cleared, he has the potential to bounce back strong. If he retains his previous form, Kansas City could end up with a high-impact player at a bargain price.