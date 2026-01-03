Travis Kelce Sets Clear Deadline On Athletic Prime as Chiefs TE Makes Andy Reid Wait on Retirement Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Kelce’s future clouds Kansas City as retirement chatter grows louder

Travis Kelce has been there for some of the biggest moments for the Chiefs, and it only feels unfair for him to leave during a low point. This Chiefs season saw the end of their 11-year playoff streak. The Super Bowl runner-ups will have to make a massive decision regarding star tight end Kelce. The 36-year-old is nearing the twilight of his career and is reportedly considering retirement. While a retirement announcement is still in the air, Travis Kelce did issue a deadline on how long his athletic prime will last, at least in terms of another sport.

“I can definitely dunk, though. I’ll have that in the bag till I’m at least like 50,” Travis Kelce said on his New Heights Podcast.

Travis, with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was interacting with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark in a recent episode of their famous podcast. The trio was discussing whether the elder Kelce could dunk a basketball when Caitlin asked Travis if he could do it. Immediately, the Chiefs’ star responded with a resounding yes and shared how long he could continue showcasing his athleticism.

The timing of these comments is interesting considering how Travis Kelce has continued maintaining suspense regarding his future in the NFL. This is something that his head coach, Andy Reid, has also alluded to in a recent media interaction after the Chiefs lost 20-13 against the Denver Broncos. Reid was asked about Kelce’s five catches for 76 yards performance and his future with the team.

“It was great to see him get a couple of those catches. Those were big catches,” Andy Reid said about his performance before addressing his future with the Chiefs. “We’ll talk another time about all of that.”

With these retirement talks remaining a big topic of discussion, Chiefs fans have their eyes pinned on Kansas City’s final game of the season. All eyes are on the TE as it could very well end up being the last time they see Travis Kelce suit up for their franchise.

Is Travis Kelce playing against the Raiders in Week 18?

The Kansas City Chiefs will close out their 6-10 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium this coming Sunday. This could also be the last game for star tight end Travis Kelce, who has been reportedly contemplating retirement at the end of this season. Fans have been eager to know whether the 36-year-old will feature in this SNF matchup for the Chiefs.

When asked about Kelce’s status for the game against the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a simple answer as he said, “Yes.”

If this indeed is when Kelce decides to hang up his boots, the 36-year-old will end his career as one of the most decorated tight ends in NFL history. He has recorded 12,990 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns, while winning three Super Bowls. He is an 11-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro selection, and owns the record for most overall and most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons as a tight end (7) and most single receiving yards by a tight end (1,416).

Whether it ends this Sunday or stretches a little longer, Travis Kelce’s shadow over Kansas City is impossible to miss. Even as retirement chatter grows louder, his presence still defines the Chiefs’ identity. If this is the final chapter, Kansas will be watching history take its last bow.