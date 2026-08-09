Travis Kelce Struggles To Get Back Up After Hard Hit at Chiefs Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs training camp delivered a brief scare on Friday when Travis Kelce took a punishing hit from cornerback Melvin Smith Jr. After Patrick Mahomes fired a pass toward his favorite target, Smith closed in fast, popping Kelce hard enough to send him down and leaving him slow to get back up.

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Content creator Farzin Vousoughian shared a video on X showing Smith peeling off flat coverage to crash into Kelce. It was an unusually physical play for camp practice, knocking the ball loose. Watching the 36-year-old tight end stay on his knees, struggling to get up for several quiet seconds, made everyone hold their breath.

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“Melvin Smith Jr. with a great pass breakup against Travis Kelce,” Farzin Vousoughian wrote in his caption.

Fans on social media immediately voiced concern about Kelce taking such heavy blows ahead of a long 17-game season. The moment stung even more because it was not his only tough rep that day. Cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace also broke up a throw intended for Kelce during 7-on-7 drills.

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For Kansas City, a real injury to Kelce would instantly wreck their 2026 Super Bowl plans. With Patrick Mahomes coming off ACL surgery and targeting Week 1, losing his safety net would paralyze the offense. Team staff confirmed Kelce suffered no damage and remains fully on track for the season opener.

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Going into his 14th year, Kelce carries immense pressure on his shoulders. Even though he grabbed 76 passes for 851 yards in 2025, the Chiefs missed the postseason following Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending knee injury. For Kansas City to bounce back in 2026, they need Kelce healthy and taking hits like this safely.

These days he’s grinding through camp, getting ready for the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on August 15. That said, not everyone’s ready to count him out.

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According to The Big Lead’s Derek Antoine, Kelce has actually looked comfortable moving around camp and reconnecting with Mahomes now that all the retirement talk has died down.

If Mahomes can come back from his ACL injury and start Week 1, there’s a good chance Kelce ends up being one of his most trusted targets once again. And while plenty of fans keep raising eyebrows over his conditioning, his head coach clearly isn’t losing any sleep over it.

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Andy Reid dismisses Travis Kelce’s conditioning concerns

After what everyone’s calling “the wedding of the century,” plenty of fans had one question on their minds: did Kelce actually stay in shape through all that celebrating?

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Clips of him strolling onto the practice field started making rounds online after his wedding to Taylor Swift, and fans didn’t hold anything back in the comments. A bunch of them cracked jokes about him hitting the wedding buffet a little too hard.

Imago October 19, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 leaves the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251019_zma_c04_051 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

But Andy Reid, who was actually there for the big day, says people are jumping to conclusions. He made it clear Kelce showed up to camp ready to work, and he had no problem shutting down the “dad bod” jokes going around.

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“Yeah, he came back in good shape,” Reid said to NFL Network on August 4. “I know everyone out there is saying he’s got the dad body, but he looks the same to me that he’s always looked, and playing like crazy. So, he’s doing a nice job with everything. He’s focused and ready to go. I appreciate that. When you have somebody that has been here 14 years, that wants to be out there every snap, he’s wired like this guy right here (gesturing to Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith) where he’s gonna play, and play hard and aggressive, and not be stopped, and that’s contagious.”

So basically, you’ve got two different takes floating around right now. Only time and actual games will tell us who’s reading it right.