Travis Kelce Takes Jab at Himself as “Less Famous” Person in Relationship With Taylor Swift

Essentials Inside The Story Kelce joked about his place in his relationship's power dynamic

Travis emphasizes that he is a genuine fan of Swift’s craft and enjoys cheering for her

The couple recently spent time in London, where Travis Kelce explored some interests

Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce is used to being the most dominant force on any field he steps on. But as his wedding approaches and the rumors soar, the TE opened up about what it’s like to live in the shadow of the biggest global pop star. With a simple joke made during a conversation on a podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion has finally addressed his rank in the power dynamic between him and Taylor Swift.

The remarks came during the May 13 episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. The duo welcomed Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost on the podcast, married to actress Scarlett Johansson for over half a decade.

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“As two guys who are also of the plus one fraternity and have the same experience, how nice is it to be the less famous person in your relationship?” Travis asked Jost jokingly.

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“It’s really funny because I think I’m probably almost approached more because she’s less approachable,” Jost said in a tone similar to Travis Kelce. “Because I’m on TV, people are just like, I’m in their living room, so they were just like, ‘Hey, what’s up, man? How’s it going?”

Kelce has already said earlier that being the less famous half isn’t a demotion. He has confessed his love for Swift on more than one occasion and shows up to her concerts every time because he’s genuinely awestruck by her craft.

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“I get to be the plus one. I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan,” the 36-year-old NFL star said in an interview with GQ last year. “I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”

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Their love and support for each other are something that doesn’t just mesmerize the fans. It has now come to a point where even celebrity couples have a little envy. At Amazon Upfronts, sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson candidly said that the power couple’s relationship has forced her to rethink his boyfriend’s love for her.

“It’s just been fun watching their love story from afar and upfront,” Thompson told PEOPLE on Monday, who claims to be a cupid for the couple. “And I always say to my boyfriend after we see them. I’m like, ‘You should love me more.’ Because they love each other so much, and it’s so beautiful to see, and I just love seeing both of them happy.”

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While the world looks at their chemistry from afar, the couple were busy taking their high-profile romance to London this week. Their latest destination had the fans and the paparazzi on high alert.

Travis Kelce opens up about trip with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce just returned from his trip to London with finacée Taylor Swift, and during the same episode, big brother Jason Kelce pulled his leg. He jokingly said that he found out that his brother was in London on the internet.

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“London is fun, Jason,” Travis responded. “For the most part, had some really good food and enjoyed some plays. Saw Sadie Sink, and, I believe, Noah Jupe is his name. He’s f***ing phenomenal as Romeo. Sadie was as Juliet as well.”

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Travis also revealed how Taylor might be expanding Travis’s horizons in more ways than one. He opened up about a dinner at an Indian spot that left him floored. He and Taylor headed to the Gymkhana in London, and the food there was ‘remarkable,’ in Travis Kelce’s own admission.

“Every dish they brought out, I didn’t ask a single question. I just dove in,” he shared. “The only questions that I had to ask were how hot or how spicy the heat of the spice.”

At the end of the day, as Travis Kelce laughs at his own ‘plus-one’ status, it proves why this relationship is unique. For Taylor, the tight end is leaning into new tastes, visiting new cities, and readily embracing a secondary spotlight. However, on the field, he remains one of the most valuable players for the Chiefs.