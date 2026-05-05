Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Exact Wedding Destination Revealed by Insider

It has been over eight months since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Instagram, and all this time, their wedding is all anyone can talk about. The Kansas City Chiefs star has stayed actively involved in planning alongside Swift, and together, they have tried to keep details private. But now, with the big day approaching fast, the exact details of the wedding venue have come to light.

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During an interview with Fox 5 New York last week, entertainment insider Rob Shuter was asked about his wedding gift for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But in his response, Shuter laughed and revealed the couple’s exact wedding date and location.

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“We now know the date, the date is July 3rd,” Shuter said. “Her favorite holiday is July 4th, so she’s getting married the day before. We don’t exactly know the location yet. Page Six, who are really good at this, are saying it’s going to be in New York. Some people are saying it’s going to be at her house in Rhode Island. Let me give it away.”

“It’s not one of those big fancy hotels, not the Botanical Gardens. It’s not Macy’s. It is at her own apartment. So, I’m told, a street downtown in SoHo will probably be cordoned off, and the wedding will take place there.”

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Over the past few months, details about Swift and Kelce’s wedding have shifted repeatedly. Earlier insider sources suggested a June 13 wedding ceremony, but then came talk of a July 3 wedding, which aligns with Swift’s favorite holiday. Another source also pointed to Swift’s Rhode Island residence as the wedding location. But Shuter just claimed that it will happen at the singer’s residence in The Big Apple.

Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

Now, what makes Shuter’s claim believable is the scale of Taylor Swift’s New York residence. According to Shuter, Swift’s apartment is a sprawling 8,300-square-foot compound built by combining four units. So, Swift’s apartment has enough room to host a private ceremony with her family and friends, rivaling what some big celebrities have managed before.

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Back in 2008, Beyoncé and Jay-Z held their wedding at a Manhattan residence. They transformed the massive living room in Jay-Z’s apartment into a ceremony space, limited the guests to just 40 people, and kept everything about the wedding tightly controlled. Shuter believes Swift may follow a similar plan with her own wedding, which will surely stun the Swifties who might be expecting a far more traditional setting.

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Interestingly, Shuter also shared that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce requested no traditional wedding gifts. But instead, the couple is asking the guests to donate to their preferred charities. At the same time, rumors suggest that Swift has asked the guests to sign non-disclosure agreements. But even with those precautions, Swift and Kelce are stressed over security on their big day.

Travis Kelce and his fiancée have security concerns about their wedding

There is no doubt that Taylor Swift must be happy to get married to Travis Kelce, but she is still reportedly losing sleep over it. The Grammy-winning singer reportedly wants to control every detail of her wedding like any other bride. However, repeated leaks have now forced Swift and Kelce to tighten their security plans for the event.

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“Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like,” a source said to OK! Magazine last month. “The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately.”

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As a high-profile couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have found it difficult to keep their wedding private. Besides their wedding date and location, media outlets also revealed Swift and Kelce’s plans for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Even some of the details about their outfits have been revealed. While such details can further distract Swift and Kelce from their big day, the couple wants to take some measures.

“The idea is that by putting on a big, headline-grabbing day, it draws attention away from the real, more meaningful moment – she believes that will reduce the risk of stalkers or troublemakers attempting to track her movements on a second big day,” OK! Magazine further reported.

Reports further suggest that Swift and Kelce reduced the guest list to 150 close friends and family members. But the event will still feature high-profile guests along with valuable couture and jewelry. These factors are keeping Swift and Kelce focused on tightening the security on what is turning out to be the wedding of the decade.