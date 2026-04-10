Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding Date & Location Reportedly Changes As New Details Emerge

It really has felt like a modern-day fairy tale watching Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift go from those first shy, sideline moments in 2023 to a full-blown, headline-making romance. The engagement news in August 2025 only added fuel to the excitement, and fans have basically been waiting for their wedding day. However, a potential scheduling conflict with the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason program is reportedly warranting a change to their rumored June 13, 2026, wedding in Rhode Island.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are now set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in New York City. The report also mentions that save-the-date invitations have already been sent, with the wedding planned for July 3, according to a report by Page Six.

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As the new wedding date and venue came into the picture, it also made headlines that July 4 is one of Taylor Swift’s favorite holidays. With the Fourth of July being so special to her, and this year marking America’s 250th anniversary, it could turn the celebration into something even grander, along with the wedding.

That said, this could be one reason behind the change. Another likely factor is Travis Kelce’s professional commitments. The Kansas City Chiefs have a three-day mandatory minicamp scheduled just days before the earlier expected wedding date. The minicamp runs from June 9 to 11, which leaves them with very little time to prepare.

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Kelce also surprised fans by signing a one-year, $12 million deal instead of retiring. The contract guarantees him $12 million and requires him to attend offseason team activities, making his schedule even tighter.

In choosing New York, the couple follows in the footsteps of other high-profile pairs like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who famously married in their Tribeca apartment back in 2008. Other Hollywood royalties include Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

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Interestingly, the idea of changing the venue had already surfaced last November. Sources suggested that the Ocean House Hotel, located right next to Swift’s estate, could be involved in some way.

While the couple is excited to take their relationship to the next level, the highly anticipated wedding has also stirred some tension within the family. It even reached a point where Kelce’s sister-in-law pushed back when fans asked about wedding details.

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Kylie Kelce slams Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding questions

On the April 2 episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason Kelce, got real about the nonstop questions surrounding her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce’s, upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift. And she didn’t sugarcoat it at all.

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“Quit asking me and my mother in law about upcoming nuptials. Nobody’s f—ing telling you anything.” Kylie Kelce said.

She repeated herself several times, making it crystal clear she’s not in the loop.

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“I don’t have any details.” Kylie added, “I don’t have any details. I don’t have any details. I have no details. I have none. Look at that. That’s how many details I have. None. None.”

She also made a point of asking people to stop putting her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, on the spot with questions about the wedding when she’s out in public. And even hypothetically, Kylie said she wouldn’t be sharing anything.

“Even if I did have any information, I’m not f—ing telling you. That’s private information,” she added, stressing that it’s something meant to stay within the family.

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Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first shared their engagement news in a joint Instagram post in August 2025, after they had been together for over two years.

Now, as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s summer wedding gets closer, the spotlight on the Kelce family is only getting brighter. Fans and the media are eager for any new details, but the couple and their inner circle are clearly choosing to keep things private.