Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift’s Wedding Trash Being Sold Online for Thousands

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got married at Madison Square Garden on July 3rd. Within four days, strangers who never got an invite were selling pieces of that night in one-inch boxes. The internet has effectively turned wedding leftovers into a marketplace, and the appetite for anything tied to the happy superstar couple has now reached the literal trash can.

“The website New York Garbage is hawking garbage collected outside Madison Square Garden during the July 3rd bash … and supplies are running low,” TMZ writes. “Among the trash being sold are $25 pieces of fabric, soda can tops, and even an AirPod … all junk found on the NYC streets around the time of the wedding – as close to the Garden as the seller could get.”

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Four collectors combed the sidewalks outside MSG for this release, with artist Justin Gignac curating the boxes. The collection dropped on the website on July 7th and has already sold out. Titled ‘NYC Pocket Garbage: Not Invited Edition 💍🍾 (Taylor & Travis’ Wedding),’ the listing even comes with a detailed description of what to expect in the little boxes:

‘This debut release of Pocket Garbage is adorably sized, so you two will never be apart. It was all hand-picked by the artist, Justin Gignac, in a full tuxedo, outside of Madison Square Garden on 7/3/26. These mini NYC Garbage cubes (1” x 1” x .75”) contain a variety of left behind items like cigarette butts, water bottle caps, caution tape, pieces of a rainbow fan, straws, utensils, an ovulation test kit 🤞, a ring pop, and one left AirPod. Many of these items have been tied in knots to really nail that wedding theme.’

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Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

Now, Gignac’s been selling curated NYC garbage since 2001. He’s moved over 1,700 cubes to buyers in 30 countries, with past editions tied to the Pride March and the World Series. He has built a career out of this, and Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce fans just handed him his fastest sellout yet. But even with his collection already sold, he might not end up as the top earner of this wedding.

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If you thought this was the only major business idea from this wedding, hold your horses. A man is also selling a bag of air collected from inside the MSG during the wedding; the price for the same is $49,999.99. While it is still unsold, over 200 people have already viewed the listing on eBay.

A $25 fabric scrap means nothing on its own, but when tied to a date and a venue, it stands in for being there. Gignac figured that trade out 25 years ago. The Kelce-Swift wedding had a lot of highlight moments, but stories like this continue to emerge, which show how much people wanted to be part of the festivities in some or the other way. The trash has been collected; what’s left is the price someone pays, just to be able to say they hold a piece of it. Meanwhile, let’s hope the person with just the right AirPod has found a replacement.