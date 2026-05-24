Travis Kelce Called Out For Courtside Incident at Knicks-Cavs Game as Taylor Swift Covers Her Eyes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seemingly found himself in trouble during his courtside appearance in the Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks game. The hometown hero was in his zone and had a lot of fun. His raucous personality showed as he got a beer can and chugged it down, up close to a camera. After downing the beverage, Kelce even goaded the crowd for some cheers.

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Taylor Swift, however, cowered away into her seat, with her hands on her face. Opposites truly attract each other.

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“Travis Kelce… I don’t know if his girlfriend is going to like to see him chugging beers like that,” analyst Richard Jefferson said on the broadcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end deserves to be cut some slack here.

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This is his home team, and he loves the Cavs. He grew up roughly 20 minutes away from the Rocket Arena. Kelce and his older brother, Jason, were celebrated with custom bobbleheads from the Cavaliers in 2024. The Kelce bobbleheads had the team’s black statement jerseys, with their respective NFL jersey numbers (No. 87 for Travis, No. 62 for Jason).

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And, playing in the NBA was a “dream” for Kelce, he said on the New Heights podcast.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the NBA,” he’d said. “… I would love to know what that dream actually feels like. To be able to jump as high as he can and slam the ball in the basketball hoop as hard as he can, I would also love to know what that feels like as well.”

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Also, Kelce is known for his beer-chug celebrations. He and Jason finished a beer can in seconds in a 2025 Cavaliers game. In 2023, after winning the Super Bowl, the TE chugged a beer off the Lombardi. And in 2024, when Kelce got his diploma, he pulled the same act.

It’s all cool here.

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift present a young fan with a memorable moment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are big names in their own professions. Together, they’re an entity so big that a fan might feel impossible to ever interact with them. But time and again, they continue to defeat that myth.

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After the game, Swift and Kelce were walking around the arena when the global pop star spotted a young Cavs fan. He wanted a fist bump from the Chiefs tight end. Kelce happily obliged, had a quick chat with the fan, before indulging in said fist bump.

This probably made this kid’s night, especially with the Cleveland losing the game 108-121. The Cavs definitely needed some cheer.

Travis Kelce has always been someone who enjoys any good moment to the fullest. But he’ll also try to make sure others have fun too, like he does when the crowds cheer him on during the season. Swift is no stranger to this experience either, as she entertains scores of people across the world with her music.