Travis Kelce Wastes No Time to Hit Patrick Mahomes Back After Chiefs QB’s Public Remark

Who can forget the iconic White House visit of the Chiefs in 2023? Travis Kelce stepped out in a red suit and pants, but that screamed confidence. But at Joe Biden’s podium, Kelce nearly made a rookie mistake before Patrick Mahomes swooped in. And saved him from what could’ve been an epic foot-in-mouth moment. On Kelce’s New Heights podcast, he laughed about the near slip-up, saying, “Obviously, the president at the podium, it’s iconic right? And how he usually addresses the nation, [he says] ‘To my fellow Americans.’ That’s all I wanted to say, dude.”

Kelce admitted, “I shouldn’t have started off with ‘I’ve always wanted to do this.’ Pat knew I was in over my head, man.” But the tight end stole the spotlight from Mahomes at the ESPYs that year, playfully shoving the quarterback aside as he was about to make his acceptance speech.

Kelce joked, “Nah, man, you already took one mic away from me, you’re not gonna take another. I’ve got something to say,” turning the moment into his own hilarious spotlight steal. This dynamic between Kelce and Mahomes sets the stage for yet another memorable exchange, this time over geography.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener in Brazil comes with an 11‑hour flight from Kansas City to São Paulo. Coaches made the early move to get players adjusted ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick Mahomes understood the toll. Travis Kelce didn’t. Kelce, who spent time in Brazil last year while following now‑fiancée Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, admitted he underestimated the distance. That gave Mahomes the opening. The quarterback openly joked that some teammates didn’t realize the length of the trip. “The trainers and coaches have really done the research, and they understand what we need to do, so now it’s just going down there and playing football,” Mahomes said.

“I think more than anything it’s just explaining to some guys how far the trip was. Some guys didn’t understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he was just down there last year, I was explaining to him how the globe works,” Mahomes added. Kelce didn’t wait long to answer back. During the Chiefs’ press stop in Brazil, he turned Mahomes into the punchline. Using his best “Kermit” impression, Kelce fired off, “He had it coming after he told everyone I didn’t know where to find Brazil on the map.”

Their relationship runs deeper than just playful banter and on-field success. The quarterback has consistently emphasized how much the tight end means to him both as a player and a person. After their December 2024 win against the Chargers, Mahomes talked about Kelce in his speech, “He means the world to me. He’s a guy that has really kind of made me who I am in my career. He’s a true leader on the football field.” The bond shows in public gestures too, when the Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl, Mahomes embraced Kelce, saying, “Love you, brother,” to which Kelce replied, “I owe you a lot for what you’ve done.” Their friendship is built on mutual respect, accountability, and shared triumphs.

Off the field, their partnership flourishes in business ventures, too. The duo teamed up to launch 1587 Prime, a Kansas City steakhouse named after their jersey numbers 15 and 87. The highly anticipated eatery is set to officially open its doors on September 17, 2025. It’s the same day Mahomes turns 30. Kelce shared their goal behind the venture. “[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football.” But while Mahomes and Kelce keep the jokes flying on and off the field, another headline-grabbing story unfolds off the gridiron.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Rhode Island wedding plans

According to Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to tie the knot next summer in Rhode Island. Although some reports suggested they were in no rush. Insiders clarify the couple is moving quickly, with Swift eager to start a family soon. “They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children,” as per Page Six.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is already a fan of their wedding plans, singing praises for his state’s world-class wedding venues. “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying,” the Governor said. Meanwhile, Swift’s Westerly mansion in the exclusive Watch Hill area is undergoing a $1.7 million renovation. The updates include a new wing with a 16-by-24-foot bedroom, updated bathrooms, and a modernized kitchen. It remains uncertain if the ceremony will be hosted at the estate, but the home’s history as a site of Swift’s renowned Fourth of July parties only adds to the allure.

The engaged couple made their announcement with a famous caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” They shared a dreamy garden photo shoot along with it. On his podcast, Kelce shared details about the proposal. He initially wanted a water-based moment but chose something more Taylor-centric instead. “Know your partner, know who you’re doing it for and do it for the right reasons and everything else will be beautiful,” Kelce advised. It surely shows a promise for a beautiful wedding and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.