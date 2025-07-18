Travis Kelce’s Advice For NFL Set To Fail After Liam Coen’s Plans for Travis Hunter Confirmed

It’s 2004, Week 15. Peyton Manning, orchestrating the Indianapolis Colts’ offense like a grandmaster, audibles at the line. Across him, Bill Belichick adjusts, sending Rodney Harrison on a delayed blitz. A silent war of adjustments, a dance of intellects. Twenty years later, the Jacksonville Jaguars and their opponents are locked in a similar, high-stakes chess match—only this time, the queen piece is a 22-year-old phenom playing two positions. And Travis Kelce just handed the league what he thought was the perfect gambit.

On the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Kelce dissected Jacksonville’s two-way experiment with Travis Hunter like a seasoned defensive coordinator: “I don’t know how they’re gonna divvy it out [in snaps]… Teams are gonna be going after him. They’re gonna try and make his day miserable.” His solution? Savage simplicity: target Hunter relentlessly on defense. Burn his legs out with deep routes. Why? Because exhausting Hunter isn’t just neutralizing one star—it’s crippling two positions.

A starting cornerback and the wide receiver who hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 TDs at Colorado last year. Kelce’s logic is NFL canon: find the matchup, exploit the fatigue. It’s your favorite DC’s go-to move when facing an explosive star.

Fun Fact: Hunter played 2,625 snaps at Colorado—more than any other FBS player in ‘23 and ‘24.

But here’s where Kelce’s playbook might hit a glitch: Liam Coen is in the hot seat for a reason. The Jaguars’ head coach built a plan as fluid as a jazz improv—offense first, defense situational. FOX’s Bucky Brooks nailed it: “Maybe he’s just a designated third-down defender… a nickel or dime that comes in on gotta-have-it situations.” Against pass-heavy Minnesota Vikings? Hunter locks down Justin Jefferson. Facing Derrick Henry’s Baltimore Ravens? He’s all-in on offense.

Coen controls the chessboard, shifting Hunter’s role weekly. Kelce’s deep-ball barrage? Not so effective if Hunter is only playing 15 defensive snaps.

The hidden arsenal: How Jacksonville protects its weapon

Coen’s strategy isn’t just reactive—it’s surgical. Consider the details:

Custom Build: Hunter alternates offensive/defensive reps daily. Walk-throughs > meetings. Save the brainpower.

Hunter alternates offensive/defensive reps daily. Walk-throughs > meetings. Save the brainpower. Zone Shields: When Hunter does play corner, Jacksonville can flip to zone coverage. Less ground to cover, fewer decoy routes to chase.

When Hunter does play corner, Jacksonville can flip to zone coverage. Less ground to cover, fewer decoy routes to chase. The Human Algorithm: Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile track Hunter’s GPS data, hydration, sleep metrics. As Campanile admits: “We have to protect him from himself.” Hunter’s the kid who’d play both ways in 100-degree heat—and lie about being tired.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence already sees the masterpiece unfolding: “He’s grown a lot… There’s a lot, obviously, being thrown on him. Being a high pick, playing both ways… That’s another world.” Lawrence plans summer throwing sessions to sync timing, a QB bonding with his Swiss Army knife.

Kelce isn’t wrong—NFL offenses will test Hunter’s stamina. But Coen’s system is designed to turn those tests into pop quizzes, not final exams. Hunter’s not just an athlete; he’s a 4.0 GPA Anthropology grad with Academic All-American honors. His brain processes coverages and routes like that Heisman decorates his trophy cabinet.

When the Chiefs meet the Jaguars on October 6th, Kelce may line up across from Hunter on a critical 3rd-and-7. He’ll stare at a kid who forced an OT fumble against Baylor, snatched a Heisman-pose INT vs. UCF, and caught a game-winner over two Utah defenders. Kelce will see fatigue. Hunter will see opportunity.

In the end, this isn’t about whether Hunter can play two ways. It’s about whether the NFL is ready for a player who rewrote college football—and a coach bold enough to let him redefine pro football. As Coen would say: “Players over plays.” And right now, Jacksonville holds all the pieces.