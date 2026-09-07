Travis Kelce’s Business Venture Faces Multi-Million-Dollar Lawsuit Over Alleged Broken Promises to Employees

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has backed the fast-expanding Club Car Wash for about half a decade now. But the business empire has seemingly hit a legal roadblock. It’s currently facing a $2 million class-action lawsuit. And the legal dispute centers on allegations that the business shortchanged its employees, paying only a fraction of what was promised.

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A 28-year-old former employee from Converse, Texas, Tristan Cole Reeves, filed the lawsuit on May 27, 2026, in Bexar County District Court. As per the complaint, Reeves claimed that he entered into a written employment agreement that promised a performance-based bonus if certain conditions were fulfilled. He further claimed that his bonus was around $29,028. It was payable in March 2026. But his account received a credit of only $7,257. That’s about 25% of the exact amount, leaving a balance of $21,771.

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As per a report by the San Antonio Express-News, the company’s managers informed the employees through a Microsoft Teams meeting on April 28 that only 25% of the bonus would be provided, as per their individual employment agreements. When Reeves tried to retrieve the employment agreement, he couldn’t access it.

On April 29, Reeves’ attorney sent a preservation letter to the Club Car Wash, and six days later, counsel contacted Patrick Spellman, the vice president of operations for the car wash company. The counsel requested a discussion about the bonus. Furthermore, Reeves alleged that about two hours later, the company terminated him for a pretextual policy violation.

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For now, the case hinges on class certification. Under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 42, the plaintiff will have to successfully establish stringent requirements like numerosity, common questions, typicality, and adequate representation. If the court certifies the class, it will then decide whether group treatment is superior to individual suits.

But it’s not the only legal complication that the company has dealt with. Back in 2024, Club Car Wash faced a federal lawsuit in Missouri. That’s when the maintenance technicians alleged the company improperly classified some workers as exempt from overtime requirements. After denying liability, Club Car Wash agreed to settle the case for $600,000. As per the settlement filings, about 52 technicians could have been eligible for overtime payments.

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The current lawsuit has a much larger liability. But what will be the impact on the tight end?

How does the lawsuit affect Travis Kelce?

The short answer is that the lawsuit against Club Car Wash does not mean it directly concerns Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end is strictly a minority investor in the company. Unless a plaintiff can explicitly prove that an investor exercised direct, day-to-day control over employment decisions, minority stakeholders like Kelce remain legally insulated from these types of corporate lawsuits.

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Kelce became a part-owner of the car wash back in 2021. But the exact amount he invested in it still remains a mystery. However, it’s worth noting that following Kelce’s financial backing, the car wash expanded its footprint. Since 2021, Club Car Wash has established itself in over 200 locations in the USA.

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“After learning about the trajectory of the industry and knowing my partners have significant knowledge and experience in the space, I thought Club Car Wash was a fantastic opportunity, and I’m excited to be on board,” Kelce proudly stated after investing five years ago.

A major reason the company attracted so much positive attention is its involvement in local charitable acts. Every Tuesday, the car wash offers a $25 wash for just $10 on Tuesdays. And for every single wash (MVP wash), the company donates $1 to Children’s Miracle Network. That’s something that the tight end proudly promotes.

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The outcome could reshape how car-wash franchises structure employee bonuses for Kelce and his investment in Club Car Wash. And we’ll have to see what the court decides in the near future.