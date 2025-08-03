Travis Kelce’s Family in Mourning as Dad Ed in Grief After Losing Loving Partner

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, once admitted he had a hard time recognizing his son’s girlfriend during an early visit to the house. “I don’t know what her name is,” he recalled saying at the time. Fortunately, his longtime partner, Maureen Maguire, was there. “You don’t know her? That’s Taylor Swift, you idiot,” she said teasingly. However, with recent news, this is a memory that holds a bittersweet weight.

Ed Kelce posted on his Facebook page Saturday a link to Maguire’s obituary, which described her as a “devoted mother.” He wrote, “Maureen Maguire, born November 21, 1950, in the Bronx, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones,” the obituary stated. “Though she began her life in New York City, Maureen spent the majority of her years in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where she built a warm and vibrant home filled with love, laughter, and family traditions.”

Maguire, originally from New York and a long-time Philadelphia resident, was a former elementary school teacher who “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones,” her obituary stated.

Ed was remembered as Maguire’s “beloved friend,” with the obituary stating that she developed an interest in football later in life and often attended games with him. “She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch,” the obit from Stretch Funeral Home read. “Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest.”

They would attend football games to support Ed’s sons, and recently even attend concerts together.

In addition to Ed, Maguire leaves behind her three children from a previous marriage, her six grandchildren, and her siblings. While her family has not publicly shared the cause of death, they will hold private services on August 7 in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. Instead of flowers, they ask for donations to the Penn Heart Transplant Fund.

Maureen was like a mother to Travis Kelce

After Ed and Donna’s divorce, Travis Kelce got to enjoy the best of both worlds. Jason once joked about how he and Travis would get two Christmases. When Ed found a partner in Maureen, it was like there was another parent in Travis’ life. She was like another mother without the label.

Even though she isn’t related to the Kelce by blood, she has become an important part of the family. “She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch.” Although football came late to her life, Maureen came to love the sport through Ed and his sons. Her death comes just weeks before the football season, one she was sure to be hoping to see and support Travis.

“A natural hostess,” said her obituary. A family woman through and through. “She was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food.” Her influence was quietly felt with the Kelce family. She didn’t try to be the second mom; she was simply there when needed. And in the best manner possible.