Travis Kelce’s Father Ed Starts a New Chapter After Passing of Girlfriend Maureen at 74

Just as death brings in a wave of sadness, it is also an inevitable part of life. Once a person dies, their loved ones keep on living with their memories. It shows that life does not stop, and there is always something to look forward to. The same is happening with tight end Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, who is popularly known as Papa Kelce. In August, Papa Kelce lost his long-time girlfriend, Maureen Maguire, who was 74 years old. But it looks like he has found a new hobby to keep himself busy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, Ed Kelce opened an account on Threads, and it has been less than a day since he started posting on it. His first post was a picture of him with a young boy named Suleymon. “My new jacket from the Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough, made by Suleymon,” wrote Papa Kelce on Threads.

Within an hour of his first post, he added another picture of a beer garbage bin. It seems he has taken a liking to posting everything that he does or encounters in a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing Maureen earlier this year in August was indeed a sorrowful incident. However, Papa Kelce has been working to get better, which is why taking an interest in something new helps him cope with life easier for him.

Although Ed Kelce is still mourning his partner’s death and trying to pick up new hobbies, he has always been one to step forward to defend his sons from criticism. From attending games to hitting back at haters online, he surely is their biggest cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Kelce remains Travis Kelce’s biggest supporter

The Kansas City Chiefs have not been at their best this season. They dominated the AFC West for the last decade. However, with their Week 14 loss to the Houston Texans, they will officially not top the division. Such a dip in form comes with a lot of criticism, and tight end Travis Kelce seems to be at the centre of it. But his father has always protected him, and continues to do so.

“If anyone questions how good Travis is playing; through week 10 he leads all tight ends in total yardage,” wrote Ed Kelce on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Kelce (@papakelce) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Travis Kelce recorded his worst statistical season in 2024, with only 823 receiving yards, breaking his seven-year 1000+ yard streak. In 2025, the decline in his performance continues with 727 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns to his name after Week 14.

The Chiefs only had a slim chance of 14.2% of qualifying for the playoffs. To make the best of the situation, they need to win all the remaining games of the season. Next week, they will face the in-form Los Angeles Chargers. No guarantee that winning all of it will earn them a playoff spot. Nonetheless, Ed Kelce’s support will always be there for Travis and his team. Hopefully, his Threads will soon have some pictures of him and Travis.