Travis Kelce’s Father Makes Bold Claim About Chiefs TE Despite Embarrassing Loss to Bears

The Chiefs cannot catch a break. Ever since their Super Bowl loss this February, they have failed to taste success in the offseason as well. Their loss against the Bears at Arrowhead gave another reason for the critics to attack Travis Kelce. But his father, Ed Kelce, defended his son. Indeed, his claim is quite genuine.

Ed Kelce doubled down on his belief that Kelce is far from slowing down. “I think you’re going to see one of the best seasons Travis has ever had. Travis is in incredible shape,” he stated, pointing to the offseason training sessions in Boca Raton that sharpened both strength and agility. “Travis is ready to go, and I’m excited about that,” he added.

Clearly, his words stood out not only because of the Chiefs’ current struggles but also because of the perfect timing. At 35, Kelce is entering a stage where most tight ends show decline. Yet, it seems that his father remains adamant that this year could rival—or even surpass—his peak seasons.

This isn’t just blind optimism. Kelce’s track record supports the claim. He has had 90+ receptions per season since 2018, and consecutive seasons with 1000+ yards from 2016 to 2022 reflect consistency in performance. Undoubtedly, he had a dip in 2023 and 2024 seasons, but that wasn’t staggering. Even last season, viewed as a “down year,” he still managed 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

So, for Chiefs Kingdom, Ed’s belief hints that the veteran TE isn’t done rewriting the record books. It indeed raises the question- Can he respond immediately after the 27-29 preseason loss to Chicago?

Although Ed’s latest remarks resonate because they reflect more than just fatherly support, they reveal a deep understanding of his son’s preparation for the 2025 season. As highlighted in past coverage, Ed has closely followed Travis’s evolution from a raw talent into one of the greatest TEs in NFL history. His confidence today mirrors earlier moments when he insisted that Travis would rise above doubts, a stance that has consistently proven accurate.

Beyond football, Ed believes Travis’s stability comes from finding happiness off the field.

Ed Kelce on Travis Kelce’s happiness

In his interview with The People, Ed Kelce didn’t hesitate when asked about what makes his son happiest today. “It’s Taylor. There’s no question about it,” he said plainly, pointing to the joy Travis has found in his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. He added, “He’s enjoying it, and she’s very good for him. They’re two people who deserve each other.” Coming from a father who has closely witnessed his son’s emotional ups and downs, these remarks underline the genuine stability that Taylor brings into Travis’s life.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

Amazingly, a similar belief was echoed by Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, who also spoke with People about his relationship with the singer. She shed light on Taylor’s record-breaking appearance on Travis and Jason’s New Heights podcast on August 13. Kelce’s mom described it as “authentic” and “loving,” noting that what fans see is exactly how the two interact in private. For a family that has always valued openness, Donna’s remarks highlight that the relationship isn’t just a headline—it’s a source of emotional grounding for Travis.

Not only this, the Kelce parents have also been publicly present in celebrating Travis’s personal life. At the Kingdom premiere, both Ed and Donna proudly walked the red carpet to support their son. The moment symbolized more than parental pride. Indeed, it showcased a family that remains a constant pillar no matter how big the spotlight becomes. That visibility reinforces the idea that Travis’s success isn’t just built on training camps and practice fields but also on a foundation of steady support at home.

Interestingly, Ed’s admiration for Taylor Swift has extended well beyond the U.S. While speaking in Toronto, he called her a “very special person,” drawing headlines internationally. Naturally, together, these remarks paint a clear picture: Kelce’s off-field happiness is no accident. It’s grounded in a strong family structure and a relationship that his parents openly embrace.