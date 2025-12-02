Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Announces Christmas Project With Google

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce isn’t the only one in the family headed to the big screen

What’s the storyline for Donna Kelce’s upcoming project?

Donna already has experience with on-screen appearances

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently dipped his toe into acting, and now his mom, Donna Kelce, is stepping into the spotlight too. She just announced a brand-new Christmas project with Google. But the reveal feels straight out of a holiday movie.

On December 1, Travis Kelce’s mom posted a festive promotional poster of a movie on Instagram to share the news of her new acting project.

“#Google_Partner #sponsored Gather the family for a new holiday (and @google) classic. Trailer kicking off soon,” she wrote.

Donna appears in the center of a snowy town square while two actors exchange gifts in a classic rom-com moment. She smiles warmly in the background, clasping her hands while wearing a Christmas-themed sweater, giving the poster the same charm as a cozy Christmas film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna Kelce (@donnakelce)

The poster’s design further enhanced the project’s holiday magic. The bright red and green lettering and the title, The Gift Exchange, made it feel like a Hallmark production. The Google partnership also popped out through the tagline: “Searching for something unforgettable? Just ask Google.”

Travis Kelce’s mom will play Carole Hall in this project. WWE star Nikki Garcia will take on the role of Holly Hall, and Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney will appear as Aiden Winter. In the poster, Momma Kelce’s character stood proudly behind the lead couple. Her warm smile in the background suggests she’s pleased with the couple’s budding romance.

While Donna’s post did not share more details, it hinted that this might be a sponsored campaign or a holiday-themed short film. Fans still loved it. And honestly, why wouldn’t they want to see Momma Kelce back on screen?

This new acting project marks a new chapter in Donna’s personal life. Just last month, Donna opened up about the personal sacrifices she made for her kids. On the Not Gonna Lie podcast with her daughter-in-law, Kylie Kelce, Momma Kelce explained how she once dreamed of becoming a pilot.

“I did learn how to be a pilot before I had children,” said Donna on the Not Gonna Lie podcast. “So, I actually went up and flew a plane. I did [enjoy it], but you want to have children, and it was really expensive, so I had to stop.”

So, while Donna enjoyed being a pilot, she chose motherhood instead. Doesn’t it make you wonder how many dreams Momma Kelce quietly set aside? Donna earned an MBA from Baldwin Wallace University and studied at Ohio University. Then she spent 30 years in banking. She called herself the “major breadwinner in the family.”

Donna’s steady decisions and long-term commitment helped build the foundation that allowed both Travis and Jason Kelce to thrive in the NFL. But now she is enjoying a new chapter in her life. And why shouldn’t she? A comeback in acting feels like a well-earned reward.

Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is no stranger to the screen

This new acting project isn’t Donna’s first time onscreen. She made her acting debut in Hallmark Channel movies like Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, filmed in Kansas City. Donna said she loved the experience.

“There were so many fantastic veterans of Hallmark movies, and I just had a blast learning from all of them,” Donna said in an interview with People. “It’s so much fun for them to be doing the movie in Kansas City for the first time and being in the stadium that I’ve been here for the past 11 years. So it was just really fun.”

Momma Kelce also mentioned that her grandchildren loved watching her in movies. They kept asking to replay her scenes so they could see their “DeeDee.” Isn’t that the sweetest kind of review?

Now, Travis Kelce’s mom is taking on this Google Christmas project while also preparing to appear in the upcoming season of The Traitors. And if Hallmark or Lifetime is paying attention, they might want to cast her again in the next season. Fans would definitely show up for that.