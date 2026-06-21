Travis Kelce’s Return Deemed “Overrated” As Chiefs TE Lands on a Surprising List

Travis Kelce’s return this offseason was a major win for the Kansas City Chiefs, other than their success in the 2026 Draft. The tight end has been the centerpiece of their dynasty, and watching him return after he contemplated retiring got the entire fanbase excited for the next NFL season. While many think he is going to help the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl with his sheer dominance as the Tight end, one NFL writer thinks otherwise and has ranked him in a list that Kelce has very rarely featured in previously.

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“Kelce is still discussed as the standard at the position. Maybe a few years ago, that was the case. The 2025 numbers place him in the middle of the pack,” wrote Matt De Lima. “He caught 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns, a third straight season short of 1,000 after the run of seven in a row ended in 2022. PFF graded him 14th among tight ends as a receiver. At 36, the burst that once made him a weekly mismatch now shows up in flashes rather than every series.”

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Last season, the Chiefs had a season to forget, finishing outside the playoff spots for the first time in 10 years. It was not solely down to just Kelce, as he did put in his best effort to try and get the team rolling. But the fact that it was his third consecutive season without reaching the 1,000-yard mark was what stood out and landed Kelce on the overrated list heading into the 2026 season.

When the 2025 season ended, Kelce was 36 years old and had a resume that would send him straight into the Hall of Fame. Which is why, after a disappointing season, he thought about walking away from the game, but after a lot of thinking, Kelce announced that he would return, and he signed a three-year $54 million deal with the Chiefs.

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After the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, he’d already tried to do something about the slide, building out training sessions aimed at sharpening his quickness and clawing back some of the speed and agility that had quietly slipped away over the previous two years.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 27: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 heads up field after a reception during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons on December 27, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 27 Falcons at Chiefs Icon2012270864

The new deal only guarantees him $12 million, with another $3 million available in incentives for 2026. Because the money is backloaded that heavily, there’s a real chance this “three-year deal” plays out more like a one-year arrangement, with the Chiefs free to walk away clean once the season ends and Kelce’s own future left genuinely open.

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In many ways, this makes sense for where we’re at right now. The question of retirement still hasn’t been completely settled, and both parties seem to be taking a year-by-year approach. In the end, regardless of what this contract means for the future, the outcome is what most fans wanted, which is another year of Kelce playing alongside Patrick Mahomes.

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And that, more than the money or the grades or the lists, his personal reason is the part that makes this return feel different.

Travis Kelce explains his return to the Chiefs

Sometimes the clearest answers come out when someone else is asking the questions. That’s what happened when Kelce sat down with Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss on the “Chasing 10” podcast and finally explained, in his own words, why walking away just didn’t feel right yet.

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“It was a pretty easy decision to come back,” Kelce said. “I wanted to give my chance to actually feel the emotion, take everything, and try not to take a drastic decision.”

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That alone would’ve been a reasonable explanation. But he kept going, and what came next felt a lot more personal than anything written about his contract or his stats ever could.

“I really didn’t want it to end like that, and I still feel like I’ve got a lot of ball left in me. I enjoy Sundays so damn much, man,” he added.

Heading into his 14th season, there’s almost nothing left for him to prove with three Super Bowl rings and a stack of franchise records carries his name.

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With the 2025 season completed, he has more than 1,000 career receptions, over 13,000 receiving yards, and 11 Pro Bowls. At the conclusion of last season, he became the third tight end in NFL history to reach 13,000 career receiving yards, but he did it faster than anyone who had done it before, as it took him just 192 games.

In addition, he became the second player in NFL history with 75 receptions in ten consecutive seasons, the first being Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown. With all that accomplished already, the decision to come back was never really about adding to the resume.